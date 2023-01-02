ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Video shows how the Lions brilliantly hid DE Aidan Hutchinson at CB to surprise Bears on INT

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8X4g_0k1BnxlA00

Aidan Hutchinson has absolutely lived up to the hype after the Detroit Lions took him second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

His rookie season has included THREE interceptions, a pretty incredible number considering that he’s a defensive end. The third one came on Sunday in a win over the Chicago Bears.

With a few seconds left in the first half, Justin Fields stepped back to pass and threw an interception to Hutchinson. But was he lined up in zone defense or something?

Sort of. As you’ll see from video shot by a fan, he was lined up … at cornerback. Literally. What?!

Brilliant! And it worked!

