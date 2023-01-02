ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The only 6 NFL teams that have more division titles than Tom Brady's 19 championships

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Tom Brady did it again. No, he didn’t throw another tantrum (though he did try to get away with a silly flop).

On Sunday he led the Bucs to a win over the Panthers to clinch the NFC South title for a second straight year. That now brings his total of division championships in his career to an astounding 19.

To get a better understanding of that you just need to see how many teams have more divisional titles than the GOAT – 6 teams.

Wild, right?

The team with the fewest division titles is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who only have one, though they could get No. 2 with a win over the Titans this Saturday night.

The Jets have been around forever and only have four titles, partly because Brady owned the AFC East for so long but also because, well, they’re the Jets.

Here are the only five teams that have more titles than Brady.

Minnesota Vikings: 21 (NFL Central, NFC Central and NFC North).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1ZBZ_0k1BntEG00
(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

San Francisco 49ers: 21 (NFC West)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZGOU_0k1BntEG00
(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Green Bay Packers: 21 (NFL West, NFL Central, NFC Central, NFC North).

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had won three straight NFC North titles before this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASsEH_0k1BntEG00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

New England Patriots: 22 (AFL East, AFC East)

Brady won 17 AFC East titles with New England, including 11 straight from 2009-2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Gsu_0k1BntEG00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 24 (AFC Central and AFC North).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VVLj_0k1BntEG00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Dallas Cowboys: 24 (NFL Capitol and NFC East)

The Cowboys won the NFC East last year but haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9vW2_0k1BntEG00
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

