Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos Ranked

We’ve had legal sports betting in Ohio for a few days now. As the dust settles, tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG thanks to amazing sportsbook promos. It’s your turn to join the masses, and we’ve got three spectacular offers totaling a whopping $600 in bonus bets!
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Kansas: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, fast deposit bonus

Since launching in September 2022, Kansas sports betting has experienced plenty of growth and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas has cemented itself as one of the most popular sites. With football season winding to a close as basketball, hockey and soccer heat up, there's plenty of action to be found and Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering more ways to play than ever. For example, you can now take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook KS promo code.
KANSAS STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
gamblingnews.com

Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022

That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Rutgers opens as 5.5-point favorite over Maryland

Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Sports

Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, popular promos

North Carolina already has two in-person spots for residents to bet on sports in North Carolina, but could North Carolina mobile sports betting be next? There was a bill being discussed that would have already made North Carolina sports betting a reality. However, the North Carolina House voted down the bill in the spring of 2022 because of an amendment that would have prohibited gambling on college sports. With the legislative window opening back up to start 2023, the push to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina could pick up speed yet again.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, great promos

Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

