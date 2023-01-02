Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
FanSided
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos Ranked
We’ve had legal sports betting in Ohio for a few days now. As the dust settles, tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG thanks to amazing sportsbook promos. It’s your turn to join the masses, and we’ve got three spectacular offers totaling a whopping $600 in bonus bets!
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Kansas: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, fast deposit bonus
Since launching in September 2022, Kansas sports betting has experienced plenty of growth and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas has cemented itself as one of the most popular sites. With football season winding to a close as basketball, hockey and soccer heat up, there's plenty of action to be found and Caesars Sportsbook KS is offering more ways to play than ever. For example, you can now take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook KS promo code.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
gamblingnews.com
Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022
That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Rutgers opens as 5.5-point favorite over Maryland
Rutgers has opened as a 5.5-point betting favorite in tonight’s game against Maryland, according to Sportsbettingdime.com. This is one of the earliest available lines on the game and the few others that followed from other betting services have also installed Rutgers as 5.5-point favorites. This does not come as a surprise as Rutgers dropped No.1-ranked Purdue on the road Monday night by a final of 65-64. Maryland saw things go in another direction in its previous game, in which it was pummeled by Michigan 81-46.
Robert Morris at Youngstown State odds, picks and predictions
The Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) battle the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2) Thursday. Tip from the Beeghly Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, popular promos
North Carolina already has two in-person spots for residents to bet on sports in North Carolina, but could North Carolina mobile sports betting be next? There was a bill being discussed that would have already made North Carolina sports betting a reality. However, the North Carolina House voted down the bill in the spring of 2022 because of an amendment that would have prohibited gambling on college sports. With the legislative window opening back up to start 2023, the push to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina could pick up speed yet again.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, great promos
Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.
CBS Sports
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.
Comments / 0