Chicago, IL

WGN News

Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971

CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NHL

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects to Represent Canada in Gold Medal Match

Three prospects will help Team Canada fight for gold against Czechia on Thursday while Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden go for bronze. All four Blackhawks prospects will make a fight for a medal on Thursday as Team Sweden will go for bronze and Team Canada will look to repeat for a gold medal once again.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Devils Wednesday night on TNT

And now that 2023 is finally here, so is Fabbri. Fabbri is expected to make his season debut when the Red Wings (16-12-7; 39 points) host the New Jersey Devils (23-11-3; 49 points) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing White Sox's options at second base

The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Announce Six Roster Moves

Bears placed G Teven Jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates, LB Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster. Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven...
CHICAGO, IL

