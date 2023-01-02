Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Make 2023 a more secure year – get Keeper password manager with 30% off
With the new year now underway, you’ve maybe come up with a few resolutions to better yourself – although one you might not have thought about is keeping better practices around passwords. Now admittedly, this isn’t a particularly high-octane resolution, as it were, but in all honesty, those of us who fall foul of bad password-related habits – and there are far too many folks who do – could well find that this is one of the most important changes they can make for 2023.
TechRadar
VPN audits: what do they mean and why are they important?
Install a VPN and you're asking that provider to protect all your most important online activities, so it's vital to pick a company you can trust. How can you know who lives up to their privacy promises, though, and who might be secretly selling your browsing history on the side?
TechRadar
VPN vs Cloudflare DNS: Which is best for privacy?
Cloudflare originally launched its new DNS resolver service, 1.1.1.1 way back in 2018. At the time, the company proudly claimed it to be the internet’s fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service. This was very welcome news at the time and couldn’t have come any sooner. Back then, there was news...
TechRadar
Using a VPN? Make sure you don't make this very costly mistake
Cybercriminals were quick to take advantage of the disruption to everyday life caused by the worldwide Covid pandemic. Over the last couple of years or so they have launched more cyberattacks and online scams than ever, which is why many users have started using a VPN to protect themselves online.
TechRadar
What is OpenConnect?
There is no shortage of good reasons to utilize a VPN (opens in new tab), with thoughts of increased security, anonymity, and bypassing geo restrictions coming easily to mind. However, getting one up and running is not always the simplest of tasks for a VPN newbie who may not want to manually setup a Kill Switch, or choose between security protocols such as WireGuard (opens in new tab), OpenVPN, or L2TP/IPsec (hint: stick with the first two choices). There are also issues that not every VPN is supported on multiple platforms, so that after choosing a VPN service provider, it may not work on all of your devices.
TechRadar
Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online
Someone posted a database containing more than 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars - just $2. According to BleepingComputer, which managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this is not a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data that was previously leaked via a flawed API call.
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
TechRadar
Tabs are coming to Notepad in future Windows 11 update - but what's next?
If you've been waiting for tabs to arrive in Notepad, similar to File Explorer in a recent Windows 11 update, then you're in luck. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Microsoft was working on this back in 2019 for Windows 10, but was shelved. However, with tabs in File Explorer already helping plenty of users and their workflow, mine included, it makes sense to have this feature in Notepad as well.
TechRadar
Is File Explorer in Windows 11 popping to the front for you? You're not alone
We're only a few days into 2023, and already a new bug in Windows 11 has been frustrating some users, myself included. It's all to do with File Explorer windows moving themselves to the front of your desktop when you're using another app. According to Windows Latest (opens in new...
TechRadar
I visited Samsung's secretive OLED TV factory, and here's what I learned
Samsung is getting serious about OLED in 2023. “We’ve decided to raise the bar when it comes to QD-OLED,” Chirag Shah, Principal Professional in the Samsung Display Marketing Team, tells me when I arrive at the Samsung Display factory in Giheung-gu, a district in Yongin, South Korea.
TechRadar
Do you actually need a website in 2023
In this digital age, having an online presence is becoming increasingly important. With so many businesses and organizations now using the internet to reach their target audiences, it’s natural to wonder whether having a website is still necessary in 2023. The answer is yes. While there are other options...
TechRadar
VPN Tunnels explained: what are they and how can they keep your internet data secure
Growing censorship and stiffer regulations are seen by many as two of the biggest threats to our global internet freedom and security. The good news for fans of online activities is that we’ve seen an increasing number of services become available to protect our internet web browsing time and fend off snooping by organizations.
TechRadar
Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon
If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Family vs Microsoft 365 Business: which is better for work?
Most of us have been using apps like Word and Excel for decades, so it’s no surprise that productivity suites like Microsoft 365 are popular – they combine top tools and security features into easy, accessible packages. If you’re not familiar with the range of Microsoft 365 options...
TechRadar
Get NOW Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) package for £22 per month
Are you in the market for a new broadband deal? Well, we may have found the best option for your needs. Right now, new customers can get Now Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) (opens in new tab) for only £22 per month for 12 months. With this deal, you'll need to pay a £5 delivery fee.
TechRadar
Microsoft Windows boss says AI will "reinvent how you do everything"
One of Microsoft's top executives has kicked off the company's 2023 by stating that AI is set to have a transformational effect on how most of us live and work. Speaking at CES 2023, company Chief Product Officer Panos Panay declared that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows, quite literally”, likening it to the effect that the development of the mouse had on graphical user interface.
TechRadar
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5. This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Business Basic vs Standard vs Premium: what are the differences?
It doesn’t matter if you use your PC or laptop for work, everyday home use or entertainment – at some point you’ll need productivity tools (opens in new tab). And if you find yourself in that position, you’ll undoubtedly take a look at Microsoft 365. While...
TechRadar
Amazon secures $8bn loan to secure itself against market turbulence
As global events continue to affect the way customers spend their money in 2023, Amazon has secured an $8 billion loan in anticipation of market headwinds. The loan (opens in new tab), active from 3 January 2023, has been provided by a consortium including Singaporean DBS Bank and Japanese Mizuho Bank, with the company saying it will be used to strengthen Amazon's financial position and provide a buffer against any potential economic downturn.
