ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Teens Rescued From Tree Limbs After Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Area

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRciG_0k1BkzLZ00
(Photo by satori13 via Getty Images)

Did you know that a mere six inches of water is enough to float a car? Add another six inches to the flood and driving through the flowing water brings the risk of your vehicle being swept away.

With that in mind, it’s absolutely crucial to follow all road closure advisements and other warnings during a flood. Even water that appears shallow can be upwards of five feet deep. Driving through standing bodies of water can result in the destruction of a vehicle, or worse, the loss of life.

On Saturday, a group of California teens was lucky to escape from their flooded vehicle with only a dead engine. Just before 1 am on the morning of December 31, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a call from a nearby road. Due to the severe rain, flooding, and winds battering the area, the road was supposed to be closed to the public. A group of local teens, however, decided to risk it.

The teens disregarded the road closure warnings, venturing into the flooded area and promptly losing control of the vehicle, which was soon submerged underwater. The water was so deep, in fact, that when Sacramento firefighters arrived, they had to use Jon boats to rescue the teens as reaching them on foot or in a land vehicle was impossible.

Arriving at the victims’ location, SMFD discovered the terrified teens clinging to tree limbs, their vehicle lost to the black waters below. Thankfully, neither the teens nor the firemen suffered any injuries in the incident.

Following the successful retrieval of the teens, Sacramento Fire released a statement urging others not to follow in the teens’ ill-advised footsteps. “As a reminder, don’t drive through unfamiliar standing water,” they wrote. “Find an alternate route. ‘Go Around, Don’t Drown!'”

Tow Truck Operators, First Responders Advise Against Driving on Flooded Roads

Over the weekend, a steady, strong rain flooded California roads with inches, if not feet, of water. The teens’ decision to ignore road closure warnings and lose their vehicle, as a result, was one of many such instances of drivers driving irresponsibly through the watery streets.

In response to the spike in incapacitated cars, both local tow truck operators and fire rescue crews advised against driving on flooded roads. For Steve Pestoni of Central Valley Towing, it took over 500 feet of tow line and two hours of hard work to pull one car out of high water.

“You walk out with a bunch of cable, hook it up to the vehicle, and pull it to the truck. We don’t take our trucks in water or off pavement that way, we don’t get stuck,” Pestoni told KCRA.

First responders have been even busier than tow truck operators, thanks to the many stranded motorists and flooded cars. “It’s inevitable,” said Parker Wilbourn of Sacramento Metro Fire. “People are in a hurry. And they get into a position where they’re gonna be faced with a static body of water. Sometimes they push the limits of their vehicle, and they try and push through it.”

“Don’t drive in water. Period,” Pestoni added. “Just stay away from it. Turn around and go the other way. Find another route.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

He runs into flood waters to rescue a drowning kitten

Watch as this compassionate man saves a drowning kitten that proves to be the fluffiest little creature with beautiful green eyes. He and his wife saw the kitten bobbing up and down in the flooded creek and he ran out to get it. After putting the kitten up for adoption,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
Mountain Democrat

Crews battle house fire in pouring rain

A house in Grizzly Flat collapsed to its foundation after catching fire and burning down the evening of Dec. 30. El Dorado County Fire Protection District Capt. Jason Snyder said fire crews responding to the 9 p.m. call on Cody Trail near Bluebonnet Lane were challenged by heavy rain and deep mud.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento opens two sandbag locations for residents

As another storm system reaches the Sacramento area, the City has opened two locations where resident can fill sandbags should they need them. The locations, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are the South Area Corporation Yard (5730 24th St. ) and the North Area Corporation Yard (918 Del Paso Road).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Fallen trees damage homes, block streets across Sacramento following storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Strong winds from Saturday night's storm knocked down trees across the Sacramento region, causing damage to several vehicles and homes in the area. A tree fell onto Joseph Montiel’s home, which is in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County. Montiel said neighbors told him the tree went down just moments after he and his pregnant wife had left their home to go to the store Saturday evening.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy