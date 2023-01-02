Teens Rescued From Tree Limbs After Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Area

(Photo by satori13 via Getty Images)

Did you know that a mere six inches of water is enough to float a car? Add another six inches to the flood and driving through the flowing water brings the risk of your vehicle being swept away.

With that in mind, it’s absolutely crucial to follow all road closure advisements and other warnings during a flood. Even water that appears shallow can be upwards of five feet deep. Driving through standing bodies of water can result in the destruction of a vehicle, or worse, the loss of life.

On Saturday, a group of California teens was lucky to escape from their flooded vehicle with only a dead engine. Just before 1 am on the morning of December 31, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a call from a nearby road. Due to the severe rain, flooding, and winds battering the area, the road was supposed to be closed to the public. A group of local teens, however, decided to risk it.

The teens disregarded the road closure warnings, venturing into the flooded area and promptly losing control of the vehicle, which was soon submerged underwater. The water was so deep, in fact, that when Sacramento firefighters arrived, they had to use Jon boats to rescue the teens as reaching them on foot or in a land vehicle was impossible.

Arriving at the victims’ location, SMFD discovered the terrified teens clinging to tree limbs, their vehicle lost to the black waters below. Thankfully, neither the teens nor the firemen suffered any injuries in the incident.

Following the successful retrieval of the teens, Sacramento Fire released a statement urging others not to follow in the teens’ ill-advised footsteps. “As a reminder, don’t drive through unfamiliar standing water,” they wrote. “Find an alternate route. ‘Go Around, Don’t Drown!'”

Tow Truck Operators, First Responders Advise Against Driving on Flooded Roads

Over the weekend, a steady, strong rain flooded California roads with inches, if not feet, of water. The teens’ decision to ignore road closure warnings and lose their vehicle, as a result, was one of many such instances of drivers driving irresponsibly through the watery streets.

In response to the spike in incapacitated cars, both local tow truck operators and fire rescue crews advised against driving on flooded roads. For Steve Pestoni of Central Valley Towing, it took over 500 feet of tow line and two hours of hard work to pull one car out of high water.

“You walk out with a bunch of cable, hook it up to the vehicle, and pull it to the truck. We don’t take our trucks in water or off pavement that way, we don’t get stuck,” Pestoni told KCRA.

First responders have been even busier than tow truck operators, thanks to the many stranded motorists and flooded cars. “It’s inevitable,” said Parker Wilbourn of Sacramento Metro Fire. “People are in a hurry. And they get into a position where they’re gonna be faced with a static body of water. Sometimes they push the limits of their vehicle, and they try and push through it.”

“Don’t drive in water. Period,” Pestoni added. “Just stay away from it. Turn around and go the other way. Find another route.”