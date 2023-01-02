Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wdhn.com
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
wdhn.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
wdhn.com
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
wdhn.com
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
wdhn.com
Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Take on Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Cowboys star linebacker was not happy with the former NFL player’s comments involving the injured Bills safety. In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
wdhn.com
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet
‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns. The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
wdhn.com
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses
Streaming options for the last week of the regular season. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
The 49ers can't slow down and defenses can't slow down Christian McCaffrey either. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin’s Family ‘Frustrated’ Over Hate Toward Tee Higgins
The Bengals wideout was the ball carrier who Hamlin tackled before he collapsed. Damar Hamlin’s family is asking that any hate or criticism toward Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins stop. Close family friend and marketing rep of Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, spoke to Rachel Hopmayer of Spectrum News 1 where he relayed the message from the family.
wdhn.com
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
wdhn.com
Bengals’ Higgins says ‘I’m in a good place right now’
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin’s mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
