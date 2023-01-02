Henry Mathis announces mayoral bid

ALBANY — Henry Mathis has been around politics long enough to understand one indisputable truth: Elections are all about timing.

The political landscape from Washington to Atlanta to Albany is littered with the failed campaigns of candidates who jumped into the fray before or after their time was at hand. But candidates who fail to capture the hearts and imaginations of the voting public can find solace in the fact that the campaign trail blows hot and cold with the fickleness of the voting public.