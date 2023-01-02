ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

North Platte Post

Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill, $45 billion for Ukraine

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
Read 6-years of former President Trump's tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
