Read full article on original website
Related
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
GOP Rep. Draws Howls After Accusing Democrats Of Drinking On House Floor
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was met with boos on the House floor after she claimed Democrats were drinking alcohol on the job amid the speaker fight.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill, $45 billion for Ukraine
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military.
Read 6-years of former President Trump's tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0