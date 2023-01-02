Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
kjzz.org
Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come
After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
AZFamily
Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.
12news.com
Phoenix sees more rain in first 2 days of 2023 than it saw in first half of 2022
PHOENIX — If the first days of 2023 are any indication, Phoenix is in store for a very wet year. The Valley metro area saw just over half an inch of rain in the first two days of the new year. That may not sound like much to people in the Midwest or east coast, but that's overachieving compared to what the desert has seen recently.
azbigmedia.com
10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona
2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
La Niña winter continues despite frequent storms across the state
Rain, snow, and colder temperatures. It seems like every week for the past month, storm after storm has swept through the state. It's a welcome sight, but out of the ordinary in a La Niña winter.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
AZFamily
More snow for the mountains beginning tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!
PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
KTAR.com
Portion of SRP canal in Phoenix to be drained starting Friday
PHOENIX — Portions of the SRP canals in Phoenix will be closed to the public as sections will be drained over the next month starting Friday. The closure is scheduled to be finished Feb. 8, affecting pedestrians and bicyclists from 56th Street and Indian School Road to 48th Street, according to a press release.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail
The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes
Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Average gas prices in and around the Phoenix area
According to data from the site Gas Buddy, the average price of regular gas in Arizona is $3.31 compared to $3.61 last January.
“Most Haunted Road In Arizona”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Arizona is a state with a rich history and cultural diversity, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in Arizona, each with its own unique and eerie story:
Comments / 0