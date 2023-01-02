ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great. A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona dries out for now; more snow to come

After the bout of winter storms earlier this week that brought snow to northern Arizona, things seem to be drying out — for now. Meteorologist Carter Humphreys with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says some lower elevations may see snow melt as high temperatures reach into the 60s.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Phoenix sees more rain in first 2 days of 2023 than it saw in first half of 2022

PHOENIX — If the first days of 2023 are any indication, Phoenix is in store for a very wet year. The Valley metro area saw just over half an inch of rain in the first two days of the new year. That may not sound like much to people in the Midwest or east coast, but that's overachieving compared to what the desert has seen recently.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

10 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Arizona

2022 was a year that saw wild swings in the residential real estate market. People were on the move, but where were they headed and why? Opendoor analyzed its data to determine the top ZIP codes in Arizona and the hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Metro Phoenix. Top ZIP...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More snow for the mountains beginning tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon for at least this series of storms. We’ll have one more winter storm tomorrow, after which it will begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels. In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX — After record-setting rainfall to start the new year, we're tracking another storm system moving into Arizona overnight. With rain potentially impacting your Tuesday morning commute, we will be in ABC15 Weather Action mode. Take action to get ready now and give yourself extra time to head to...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Portion of SRP canal in Phoenix to be drained starting Friday

PHOENIX — Portions of the SRP canals in Phoenix will be closed to the public as sections will be drained over the next month starting Friday. The closure is scheduled to be finished Feb. 8, affecting pedestrians and bicyclists from 56th Street and Indian School Road to 48th Street, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Countdown is Over in the Rio Verde Foothills: Cooler Heads Didn’t Prevail

The potential consequences of water security in a high growth area that also happens to be in a desert have been looming over the valley for quite some time, and Ground Zero for that looming crisis has been the Rio Verde Foothills on the outskirts of Scottsdale. We have written about this crisis previously, and while the question was up in the air then, that question has been effectively answered: the Rio Verde Foothills will not get any help from Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes

Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

