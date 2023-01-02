ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Windhorst: Suns’ Sarver still must sign off on most big trades

With the calendar flipped to 2023, the Phoenix Suns now have the Feb. 9 trade deadline clearly in view. Forward Jae Crowder’s season-long absence as he and the team search for a way to separate hangs above the team led by president of basketball operations and GM James Jones. As losers of six of the last seven games, there is even more reason to believe the Suns will be open to making deals.
Arizona Sports

