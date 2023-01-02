ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Philly

Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Announces 2023 Calendar of Events

Fresh off a big celebration for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ocean City is planning a full calendar of special events for 2023. On Tuesday, the city released a lineup of events for the new year. They follow. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony will kick...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
The Associated Press

Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. North Wildwood is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. The town filed its answer to that litigation on Wednesday as it asked a judge to order the state to pay North Wildwood $21 million, and to allow the city to immediately build a bulkhead along a section of the beach where the town says 75% of the dune has been washed away.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall

Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
CAPE MAY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle’s 2023 Summer Concert Series Expected to be Big Hit

Did you know that Elton John was in Sea Isle City last summer for a concert? Neil Diamond was another performer. Even Elvis was in the building. Well, that might be stretching the truth a bit. But tribute bands performing the songs of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and other top names of the music industry entertained thousands of spectators during Sea Isle’s free outdoor summer concerts in 2022.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino hires new management team

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday hired a new management team, as George Goldhoff was named president and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Goldhoff is president of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Cobra Kai villain Sean Kanan brings mercy-free standup show to Atlantic City

Comedy shows in Atlantic City are nothing out of the ordinary, but a comedy show from a Karate Kid villain? Well, that’s something this town doesn’t see every day. And if you’re looking to be a bad boy in A.C., Sean Kanan’s the boy to be bad with, as he brings his Comedy Dojo to Atlantic City Comedy Club at Claridge Hotel 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

