National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
The Ocean City, NJ North Street Beach Christmas Tree Is Spectacular
This is such a creative and fantastic idea. Ocean City, New Jersey markets itself as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”. Presently on the beach In Ocean City … on what they call “North Beach” is a Christmas Tree, along with hundreds of hand crafted beach shell ornaments.
Crews replenishing beaches to protect homes in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) -- On a foggy Thursday morning, there was a far cry from the summer rush on the beaches here.But crews are already at work making sure things are ready for the busy season. A beach replenishment project is underway here in Ocean City, one of the most popular destinations in the Garden State known for its eight miles of wide sandy beaches and iconic attractions.It was even crowned 2022's "Best East Coast beach.""The beach is everything," said Doug Bergen, Ocean City's public information officer. "That's why people come and really through recessions, through all the years,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Announces 2023 Calendar of Events
Fresh off a big celebration for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ocean City is planning a full calendar of special events for 2023. On Tuesday, the city released a lineup of events for the new year. They follow. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony will kick...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey May Surprise You
Valentine's Day is only six weeks away. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes. When you think of places in Jersey that light a spark or make you mushy, which spots come to mind?. Off the top, there's one town that comes right to mind. Cape May has been recognized...
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. North Wildwood is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. The town filed its answer to that litigation on Wednesday as it asked a judge to order the state to pay North Wildwood $21 million, and to allow the city to immediately build a bulkhead along a section of the beach where the town says 75% of the dune has been washed away.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall
Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
Beloved South Jersey cow is euthanized – owner getting death threats
The owner of a beloved cow that had been wandering in Cape May County for months says he had the animal euthanized for public safety, and now he is getting death threats. Due to the nature of the alleged threats, New Jersey 101.5 is not identifying the owner by name.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s 2023 Summer Concert Series Expected to be Big Hit
Did you know that Elton John was in Sea Isle City last summer for a concert? Neil Diamond was another performer. Even Elvis was in the building. Well, that might be stretching the truth a bit. But tribute bands performing the songs of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and other top names of the music industry entertained thousands of spectators during Sea Isle’s free outdoor summer concerts in 2022.
roi-nj.com
Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino hires new management team
Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Tuesday hired a new management team, as George Goldhoff was named president and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Goldhoff is president of...
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
Absecon, NJ Post Office Removes Posted Killed In Action Photos
A resident of Absecon, New Jersey has reached out to us for our help with a disturbing situation involving the Absecon City Post Office. It is our pleasure to try to lend an assist here because we strongly agree that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be properly addressed.
Jersey Shore town countersues DEP for $20M over plan to fight erosion with new bulkhead
Morning trips to the beach in North Wildwood are routine for Mayor Patrick Rosenello, who has lived in the city since 1977. To appreciate the views sure, but lately to survey sand dunes which until recently were the only thing standing between homes and waves prone to become fiercer amid storms.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Cobra Kai villain Sean Kanan brings mercy-free standup show to Atlantic City
Comedy shows in Atlantic City are nothing out of the ordinary, but a comedy show from a Karate Kid villain? Well, that’s something this town doesn’t see every day. And if you’re looking to be a bad boy in A.C., Sean Kanan’s the boy to be bad with, as he brings his Comedy Dojo to Atlantic City Comedy Club at Claridge Hotel 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
