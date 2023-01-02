Read full article on original website
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
carolinajournal.com
NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins
North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
WRAL
North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'
A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
Many more ‘transformative’ economic development deals coming to NC in 2023
RALEIGH – As recently as four years ago, North Carolina wasn’t attracting any interest for economic development projects in excess of $1 billion. But that’s changed, said Chris Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, EDPNC, during a presentation delivered at the Launch 2023 event on Wednesday afternoon.
carolinajournal.com
Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid
Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 4th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
iredellfreenews.com
Closing the Gap: N.C. early grades students show marked improvement in literacy skills
Raleigh — Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools continue to show gains in literacy skills, according to results of a key assessment administered at the beginning of the current school year. The percentage of students on track in each grade, kindergarten through third, who were...
This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Tar Heel State's best public high schools.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT reports over 11 million pounds of litter collected in 2022
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers helped pick up a ton of trash across North Carolina in 2022. Over 11 million pounds of litter was collected last year alone, according to the NCDOT. The effort to keep the state clean comes as locals in the Cape Fear began to notice...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
Go Blue Ridge
Gas Prices have risen in North Carolina for 2023
So far the start of 2023 has brought with it a gas tax increase of 2 cents in North Carolina. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, increased from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon, according to a North Carolina Department of Revenue press release. In addition, the inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
WECT
AT&T mobile service outage affecting some customers in southeastern North Carolina
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An AT&T mobile service outage is affecting people in Wrightsville Beach and Hampstead as of Thursday morning, Jan. 5. AT&T’s website says that there is a mobile service outage that is expected to be fixed by sometime tomorrow.
country1037fm.com
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
