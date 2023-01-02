ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

carolinajournal.com

NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins

North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL

North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'

A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid

Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 4th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
iredellfreenews.com

Closing the Gap: N.C. early grades students show marked improvement in literacy skills

Raleigh — Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools continue to show gains in literacy skills, according to results of a key assessment administered at the beginning of the current school year. The percentage of students on track in each grade, kindergarten through third, who were...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Gas Prices have risen in North Carolina for 2023

So far the start of 2023 has brought with it a gas tax increase of 2 cents in North Carolina. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, increased from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon, according to a North Carolina Department of Revenue press release. In addition, the inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022

Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

