ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, family says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXn0B_0k1BYpIn00

( WFLA ) — Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.

Sunday, the music group posted a tribute to former drummer Frederick Eugene “Fred” White, who joined the band in 1974 alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine White. Stereogum reported that White was in the group when they recorded their classics “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star.”

Rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” wrote Verdine White in an Instagram post. Fred White was 67 years old.

While his death was announced Sunday, it appears that Fred White died before the new year began, with his tribute saying “In memoriam: Fred White, 1955-2022.”

According to Verdine White, his late brother was a child protege who already had gold records under his belt when he was 16 years old. Aside from his work with Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White also played the drums for Donnie Hathaway, Deniece Willaims, Ramsey Lewis, and the Emotions, according to Stereogum.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” Verdine White said. “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

The news of Fred White’s death prompted messages of support from other members of the music industry.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” musician Lenny Kravitz said. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

As of Monday, the cause of Fred White’s death was unknown.

He was the third prominent musician to die this past weekend. Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters died Saturday and Rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead in her home Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

18-year-old shot to death on Christmas Eve, victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Walton was shot to death at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
PennLive.com

Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67

Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
WRBL News 3

Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham. Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Charles Kennedy Bolden On December […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrests three on multiple felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 29, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit conducted two operations consisting of locating and apprehending fugitives in the local area. MCSO Investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal Service with apprehending Erin Broadwell. According to MCSO, Broadwell was wanted for a Federal Probation Violation warrant, and authorities took her into […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy