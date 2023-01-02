Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick
Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
FOX Sports
Tyson scores 27, Seattle U tops UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 27 points as Seattle University beat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64 on Thursday night. Tyson grabbed six rebounds for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher scored 16 points — making 4 of 4 free throws and a layup in the final 1:17.
FOX Sports
Devils host the Rangers after Hughes' 2-goal game
New York Rangers (21-12-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes' two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Devils' 5-3 loss. New Jersey is 24-12-3 overall...
FOX Sports
Seattle brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Ottawa
Seattle Kraken (21-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Ottawa Senators looking to prolong a three-game win streak. Ottawa has an 11-8-1 record in home games and an 18-17-3 record overall. The Senators are 17-4-2...
Byron Froese, Jonas Rondbjerg Sent Back Down to Henderson
The Vegas Golden Knights may be anticipating returns from injury.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Dodgers: MLB Legend Talks Trevor Bauer PR Situation
Former pitcher David Cone talked on his podcast about the "PR nightmare" the Dodgers are facing in their decision about Trevor Bauer's future.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Dodgers: All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA
It's safe to say it was the best move Chris Taylor has ever made
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
FOX Sports
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
FOX Sports
Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
FOX Sports
No. 5 Arizona plays Washington State, looks for 13th straight home win
Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts Washington State looking to prolong its 12-game home winning streak. The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting...
Ryan Poehling Practices with Penguins After Missing Winter Classic
Ryan Poehling was a late absence from the Winter Classic, but is already back to practicing with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
CBS Sports
Kings vs. Hawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since March 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup.
Maple Leafs Hopeful Carl Dahlstrom ‘Can Be An Option’ This Season Following Shoulder Surgery
The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman has been skating the last couple of weeks as he continues his long road to recovery from a shoulder injury.
