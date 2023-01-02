ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick

Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Tyson scores 27, Seattle U tops UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 27 points as Seattle University beat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64 on Thursday night. Tyson grabbed six rebounds for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher scored 16 points — making 4 of 4 free throws and a layup in the final 1:17.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Devils host the Rangers after Hughes' 2-goal game

New York Rangers (21-12-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes' two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Devils' 5-3 loss. New Jersey is 24-12-3 overall...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Seattle brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Ottawa

Seattle Kraken (21-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Ottawa Senators looking to prolong a three-game win streak. Ottawa has an 11-8-1 record in home games and an 18-17-3 record overall. The Senators are 17-4-2...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports

Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Broncos host playoff-bound Chargers, aim to avoid 13th loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Instead, they head into Sunday's finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

No. 5 Arizona plays Washington State, looks for 13th straight home win

Washington State Cougars (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts Washington State looking to prolong its 12-game home winning streak. The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Kings vs. Hawks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Atlanta Hawks since March 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per matchup.
ATLANTA, GA

