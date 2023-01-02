ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain brings a mild Tuesday

By Robb Ellis
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjhSK_0k1BWxih00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray and cloudy 01:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain overnight brings a mild Tuesday. It only lasts briefly before January temps return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTCSu_0k1BWxih00
CBS

Tonight:

Rain likely, especially after midnight. Low near 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12e9H0_0k1BWxih00
CBS

Tomorrow:

Rain showers, especially in the morning. Warmer with a wide spread in highs (40s north of Chicago, to 60s south side of Chicago).

CBS

EXTENDED

Even after temperatures drop behind Tuesday night's cold front, the highs will still be warmer-than-average through the rest of the forecast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering flurries overnight, some sun Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with scattered areas of light snow this evening. Lingering flurries are expected overnight with lows just below freezing.Friday will feature some afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for Saturday.An area of low pressure will pass to the south of us Saturday night, allowing for a chance of snow showers during the predawn hours of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.Highs increase a bit on Monday in the low 40s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with evening light snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 30°FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High 34°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 36°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers taper off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The slow-moving area of low pressure is keeping snow showers around until sunset, then weakening to flurries tonight.Flurries are gone tomorrow with dry westerly flow in place, but clouds may linger.Weekend system looking less impressive as the bulk of it passes to our south. Few snow showers Saturday night through Sunday morning.TONIGHT: FLURRIES TAPER OFF. LOW 30.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 34.SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 37.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are dropping. Highs in the 30s return Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week.   Passing afternoon sprinkles by afternoon which may mix with snow at times.  Snow shower sand flurries are possible again Thursday with minor accumulations.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Chillier temperatures coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fog was set to lift late Tuesday night, and severe weather had moved on -- but chillier temperatures are coming in the morning.Severe weather hit areas south of Chicago earlier. Tornado warnings were issued downstate through the late afternoon and early evening hours. A tornado warning was in issued Tuesday evening for central Ford and Iroquois counties not far south of the Chicago area.  This tornado warning included parts of the I-57 corridor.The tornado warning expired early, as the storm that prompted it weakened below severe limits.Another tornado warning was issued farther downstate Tuesday evening, in central Piatt...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago records rare January thunderstorm

LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather: Widespread Rain Showers Tuesday To Turn Into Snow Showers Wednesday

You won't need your sunglasses Tuesday, but you're definitely going to need your umbrella as the Chicago area is in for a rainy, spring-like day. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread, heavy rainfall overnight will continue into the early morning across the region, creating wet, slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute. Forecast models also show patches of dense fog creating low visibility in some areas, primarily along and north of Interstate 80.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: dense fog advisory in our area; tornadoes downstate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poor visibility Tuesday afternoon due to fog. Warm air from the south keeps creeping closer as a stationary front starts lifting northward. A dense fog advisory is now in effect for most of Cook County, as well as DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, DeKalb, and northern Will counties, and Lake County, Indiana. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.Visibility could be a quarter mile or less.Meanwhile, severe storms were blasting through downstate Illinois late Tuesday afternoon, and tornadoes were spotted in some areas.Tornado warnings were issued for southwest Logan County, central DeWitt County, and northern Christian and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Great American Dog Show coming to Schaumburg this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 dog breeds will show off their tricks and skills this weekend at the Great American Dog Show in Schaumburg.CBS 2 is the show's official media partner. It is being held in the Chicago area for the first time since 2015.The International Kennel Club of Chicago is hosting the Great American Dog Show at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.Scott Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club of Chicago, said they're excited to be returning to the Chicago area."This is an amazing dog city, and what better place to be is Chicago, where...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN TV

Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa

This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result. The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Four women injured in West Loop crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four women, including two pedestrians, were injured when two cars collided Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Canal streets. A witness told CBS 2 News that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east on Washington Street, trying to turn left onto Canal from the center lane. As the Jeep was crossing the lane, a black Dodge Charger came speeding down Washington and the two vehicles collided. The Charger flipped onto its roof while the Jeep spun out of control.Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed two pedestrians on the sidewalk were struck during the crash, and both were thrown into a wall when the Charger hit them.The two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and passenger in the Charger had to be pulled from the vehicle, and were taken to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.The two people inside the Jeep, a husband and wife, walked away unscathed.Police were investigating the cause of the crash. It's unclear if either of the drivers will face charges or citations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy