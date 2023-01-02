Read full article on original website
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Are You Parking Like These Entitled People In Tyler, TX?
It seems like parking has become a challenge for Tyler drivers. I'm pretty sure it's not just Tyler drivers though that can't really park. Ya know, parking isn't really that hard of a thing to accomplish, just stay within the middle of the lines and you'll be good. It's not...
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
The Top 10 Most Expensive Towns to Buy Homes in East Texas Will Surprise You
A home is one of the biggest and most important investments you'll ever make. And it's no secret that as mortgage rates have risen this past year around the U.S., home prices have risen as well. If you're thinking of moving to the Tyler, TX area, here are the most expensive towns to buy a home in.
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area
We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
KLTV
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
Hunk a Burning Love! It’s the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana
If you love Elvis then get ready for a very special treat coming to Texarkana. It's the world Famous Elvis Tribute with ETA Travis Powell. It all takes place this Saturday night January 7 at the beautiful Perot Theatre located at 221 Main Street in historic downtown Texarkana with the show starting at 7 PM.
easttexasradio.com
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport
Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
KLTV
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
KLTV
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
“I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
