Mount Pleasant, TX

101.5 KNUE

This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
US105

Are You Parking Like These Entitled People In Tyler, TX?

It seems like parking has become a challenge for Tyler drivers. I'm pretty sure it's not just Tyler drivers though that can't really park. Ya know, parking isn't really that hard of a thing to accomplish, just stay within the middle of the lines and you'll be good. It's not...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
US105

Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area

We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport

Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!

Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
TYLER, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday

In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
TYLER, TX
US105

US105

