themirrornewspaper.com
Teardown Of Ned Skeldon Stadium Paused Due To Permit Issues
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Demolition of Ned Skeldon Stadium has stopped until a proper permit for the project is issued. After failing to meet the necessary requirements to secure a permit, the county and contractor were notified of a stop work order by the city of Maumee in mid-December. A meeting was then held with Maumee Mayor Rich Carr, city administrator Patrick Burtch, Law Director Alan Lehenbauer, inspectors and council members to discuss the necessary next steps.
13abc.com
Toledo’s mayor announces 2023 Residential Roads Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced, Wednesday, the 2023 Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program. Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement during a press conference on Varland Ave. “In 2021 we resurfaced more roads in the history of Toledo. In 2022 we broke that record,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said....
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Two Toledo City Council seats vacant after former members resign, Ohio AG says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo City Council seats were vacant effective Dec. 16 after former council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed by a Lucas County Judge to...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
bgindependentmedia.org
New BG city building – No cramped hand-me-down this time around
The new city administration building in Bowling Green is designed to be more user-friendly for residents, and more worker-friendly for city employees. No employees will have to set up office in a former closet. No residents will have to navigate the confusing maze of offices. And it is hoped that there will be far fewer City Council meetings when citizens have to stand in the hallway due to the room capacity limits.
13abc.com
Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some family members allege a local nursing home and rehabilitation center mistreated their loved ones, saying their trust has been violated. The family members with residents at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing say a string of deficiencies have them fearing the worst. All Joyce Morris wants is...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
themirrornewspaper.com
Herb Mericle’s Tradition Continues During January 1 Polar Plunge
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “Refreshing.” That’s the word Melissa McPartland of Maumee and Azia McCahan of Bowling Green each used to describe their sojourns into the Maumee River water on January 1 at 2:30 p.m. McPartland and McCahan were among the dozens of...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
Mini roundabouts, bike lanes planned for northeast Ann Arbor road
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up to make some major changes to Earhart Road this year. That includes adding buffered bicycle lanes and mini roundabouts at intersections, improving pedestrian crossings, constructing new sidewalks to eliminate gaps in the sidewalk network and narrowing the road from four car lanes to two.
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
Start of former Toledo councilman's corruption trial will be delayed after dismissal of lawyer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial for former Toledo City Council member Gary Johnson will not begin as planned on Jan. 9. In a dramatic Tuesday afternoon hearing in the courtroom of District Court Judge Jeffrey Helmick, Johnson’s co-counsel David Klucas was removed from the case because he could possibly be called as a witness during the trial. Judge Helmick offered the defense an opportunity to have additional counsel appointed.
