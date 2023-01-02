Read full article on original website
15 Festive Facts About Christmas Lights
From Thomas Edison’s ingenious marketing strategy to Carson Williams’ viral “Wizards of Winter” display, here are some facts about fairy lights to keep you warm throughout the season.
Can You Spot Santa’s Hidden Presents in This Holiday Brainteaser?
This puzzle should satisfy your urge to snoop for presents until the holidays arrive.
You Can Rent The Entire Italian Village of Petritoli For You and 199 of Your Closest Friends
If you’re searching for a way to make your next trip to Italy extra special, look no further than Petritoli: You can rent the entire Italian village for yourself and up to 199 friends and family members to enjoy. You don’t have to be a millionaire to make it happen, either. It’s less than $1600 a night for the entire village, including its historic castle.
Why Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed ‘Reindeer’ Actually a White-Tailed Deer?
The folklore surrounding Christmas doesn’t benefit from scrutiny. Tales of an Arctic workshop run by elves, a flying sled, and a jolly man who slides down chimneys after gorging on cookies are best paired with a strong suspension of disbelief. Compared to these stories, the taxonomy of Rudolph may seem trivial. But certain animal lovers can’t let go of the question: Why is the red-nosed reindeer so often depicted as a white-tailed deer?
The Warriors Reunited to Recreate Their Subway Ride to Coney Island
The cast of the New York City-set cult classic took a ride on the Q train.
Human Noise Harms the Ocean’s Biggest Creatures. Tiny Bubbles Could Help Protect Them.
The ocean is a noisy place. Because sound travels farther and faster in water than in air, most ocean residents use it to find food, avoid predators, choose mates, or navigate. Humpback whales, one of the ocean’s biggest animals, are no exception. Male humpbacks sing using complex combinations of eerie...
How Long It Really Takes Your Cloth Grocery Bags to Become More Sustainable Than Plastic
Reusable cloth grocery bags are hailed as a sustainable alternative to plastic, but the truth is more complicated.
The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State
In the latest episode of The List Show, host Justin Dodd takes an off-kilter roadtrip through the United States, with stops at a self-flushing latrine, a collection of human brains, and much more.
