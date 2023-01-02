ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Festive Facts About Christmas Lights

From Thomas Edison’s ingenious marketing strategy to Carson Williams’ viral “Wizards of Winter” display, here are some facts about fairy lights to keep you warm throughout the season.
Why Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed ‘Reindeer’ Actually a White-Tailed Deer?

The folklore surrounding Christmas doesn’t benefit from scrutiny. Tales of an Arctic workshop run by elves, a flying sled, and a jolly man who slides down chimneys after gorging on cookies are best paired with a strong suspension of disbelief. Compared to these stories, the taxonomy of Rudolph may seem trivial. But certain animal lovers can’t let go of the question: Why is the red-nosed reindeer so often depicted as a white-tailed deer?
