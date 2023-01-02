Read full article on original website
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had 10 admissions and 58 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Monday, Jan. 2. There were three outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 1/4/22 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Releases Statement Regarding Death of Steven Mainwaring
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Tuesday,...
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
Double FATAL CRASH involving a juvenile – HWY 97 – KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:08 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97, near milepost 235, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a commercial motor vehicle, towing a fuel tank, was traveling southbound on Hwy 97 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane of travel, striking an Chevrolet Suburban. The momentum carried the commercial motor vehicle into a Dodge Ram 1500, which was parked on the side of the roadway.
Klamath County Native and OSU Student Found Dead
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Steven Mainwaring was found dead Sunday afternoon near Mary's Peak. After two weeks of searching, deputies responded at 4:54 p.m. to a remote area of Mary's Peak where volunteers searching reported to find Mainwaring's Ford Bronco. When deputies arrived, they found Mainwaring's body near the car.
