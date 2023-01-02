Syndication: The Tennessean

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday,…
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after a catch as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) defends in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 5 game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl…
The Buffalo Bills gather while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Xxx 010223bengalsbills 04 Jpg S Cin Kc Usa Oh
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
What Is Commotio Cordis? The Possible Cause Of Damar Hamlin's Collapse
On Jan 2, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a hit in the NFL game between the Bengals and Bills. The hit looked harmless, at least for professional football standards, but it led to a terrifying scene. So…
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this…
Rick Barnes addresses confidence of Julian Phillips
Hoops is rolling to start conference play. The Vols just picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season earlier this week, exploding for 87 points in a 34-point victory over a Mississippi State squad with a top-20 defense. Incredibly impressive performance for Rick Barnes’ club. One...
