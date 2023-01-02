Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Zion Williamson (hamstring) on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Marshall will make his tenth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a hamstring strain. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's projection includes 14.1...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Miami on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent will be available off the bench after Miami's guard was listed with knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) questionable on Friday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Green is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 14.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (illness) probable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Bates-Diop has been sidelined since December 29th and has a chance to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 13.8 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Juan Toscano-Anderson for inactive LeBron James (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson will make his second start for the Lakers this season after LeBron James was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Heat unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, Toscano-Anderson's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
numberfire.com
Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Grizzlies Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke (hip) is out Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Clarke will remain out for a third straight game. Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama should continue to see extra minutes off the bench with Clarke sidelined. Tillman scored 29.2 FanDuel points in 20.8 minutes on Wednesday,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wiggins will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating, Wiggins' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
numberfire.com
Laker starting Austin Reaves on Wednesday, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Reaves will make his 12th start this season after Troy Brown Jr. was given bench responsibilities. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 11.5 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jaylin Williams starting on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Magic. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
