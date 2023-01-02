Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic faces major blow; won't be able to enter US and play in Indian Wells and Miami
This year, Djokovic was able to start his season at the Adelaide International 1, and won the first singles matches he played. However, he will now have to sit out the two biggest events on the ATP Tour which are the last Masters events before the clay-court season starts and players focus on the Roland Garros once again.
Rafael Nadal's doctor provides update on his fitness after losing first 2 matches of the season
Rafael Nadal's doctor, Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, recently spoke about the Spanish tennis star's fitness following his first two matches of the 2023 season. Nadal represented his country at the inaugural United Cup, a team competition, where he lost both of his matches. This marks the first time in his career that Nadal has started the season with two losses.
