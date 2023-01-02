Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023
Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9
The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
Yardbarker
What Was the Chicago Cubs' Best Move of the Off-Season?
As the Chicago Cubs make their final moves of the off-season and prepare for spring training, conversations around the city of Chicago will move away from "What should the Cubs do this winter?" to "How did the Cubs do this winter?". The Chicago Cubs didn't break the bank on a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs Spring Training tickets go on sale this Saturday, January 7
Spring Training 2023 will be the first normal spring season in four years. That’s right, four — the 2020 spring schedule was interrupted by the pandemic, 2021’s schedule was also revamped due to pandemic concerns, and the 2022 spring schedule was completely revised due to MLB’s lockout.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ look who’s scrying now
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There’s still not a lot of external content available....
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ best paw forward
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The Cubs have a new lefthanded bat. How they...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
100-win seasons
In 1908, the Cubs won the pennant by beating the Giants, 4-2, on the final day of the season, Oct. 8, in the replay of the infamous "Merkle's Boner" tie at the Polo Grounds on Sept. 23. The Cubs had been 4.5 games out of first place after a 10-inning...
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Assessing White Sox's options at second base
The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
Yardbarker
Turning Around a Collapsing Bears Defense
After the Bears beat the New England Patriots on Oct 24 33-14, their defense was ranked 12th in the league. Entering the final week, they are 28th and are 31st against the run, so defensive coordinator Alan Williams and his staff—as well as GM Ryan Poles -- have plenty of work to do to solidify a ship that ran aground during the season.
