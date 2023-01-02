AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) take on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.

