rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The television tapings took place prior to as well as after last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta of The Best Friends taking on Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) in a Tag Team Matchup in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Seattle, WA. (1/4/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan...
rajah.com
AEW Road To Seattle Special For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured...
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (01/03): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) take on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Five Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature five matches. It was announced that The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty will face JungleHook ("Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and FTW Champion HOOK) in Tag Team action, The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson will take on Konosuke Takeshita in Singles action, Jon Moxley of Blackpool Combat Club will battle "Hangman" Adam Page in Singles action and Saraya will team with Toni Storm to face AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Tag Team action.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Sees Bright Future In AEW For Ricky Starks, Talks Starks-Chris Jericho Match On Dynamite
Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW and ROH President spoke about Ricky Starks' bright future in AEW, as well as the showdown between "The Absolute One" and Chris Jericho on this week's AEW Dynamite.
rajah.com
AEW Stars Set For Meet & Greet Ahead Of Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling fans in Seattle, Washington will have the chance to meet a trio of AEW's biggest stars on Wednesday. Ahead of this weeks AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in 'The Coffee Capital of the World', Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, and Eddie Kingston will meet & greet AEW fans, and also sign autographs:
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.629 million viewers, with a rating of 0.64 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 10.65% from last week’s final viewership of 2.376 million viewers. Last Friday's rating...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Results (1/4/2023): Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c. On tap for tonight's show is Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Names Top Heel During WWE's Biggest Boom Period In History
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Xavier Woods Comments On Kenny Omega's Wrestle Kingdom Attire
-- Former Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shared new footage on her official YouTube channel. Earlier today, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' posted the following video, featuring fellow Smackdown Superstar Shayna Baszler:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, current WWE NXT Tag Team...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Tony Khan On If The TV Changes Will Transition To Their PPV Events
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how the new look of All Elite Wrestling this 2023 will come from the company having a sports-based presentation. Tony Khan said:. “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we...
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Charlotte Flair For This Week's Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in "The Queen" for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX show, the company has announced the addition of the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the scheduled lineup. The announcement released by WWE states that fans will...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Kofi Kingston Announces Charity Plans
-- A fresh edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on YouTube,. Check out the footage below, featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker:. -- In other World Wrestling Etertainment news, WWE SMackdown Superstar and current NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has announced plans to build a computer lab and library for kids in Ghana:
rajah.com
Nina Samuels Talks Mercedes Moné’s NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Former WWE NXT UK Star Nina Samuels recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston on a variety of topics such as how Mercedes Moné (F.K.A. Sasha Banks) is definitely a huge name in the pro wrestling industry and how her surprise appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 was one of the worst-kept secrets, but maybe it was meant that way.
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston Talks About Feeling Blessed After Working Match Against Jun Akiyama
"The Mad King" has mad respect for Jun Akiyama. Eddie Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Dark Puroresu Flowsion podcast for an interview, during which he reflected on his match against the Japanese wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he felt blessed that...
