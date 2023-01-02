Heading into the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took his sweet time to officially reveal who would be the team’s offensive play-caller. Campbell had called plays for the Lions to end the 2021 season and it was going to be either him or new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson that would be handling the duties in 2022. As we now know, Johnson was given the reins, and the Lions’ offense has been one of the best in the NFL. Because of his brilliant play-calling, Johnson has been mentioned time and time again as a potential head-coaching candidate for the 2023 season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO