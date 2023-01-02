ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Runnin’ Utes Battle Through Physical Game, Get Win Over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes were back in action at the Huntsman Center For the first time since before the Holidays on Thursday night hosting Oregon State. The energy and physicality of the game was on high from the go, but the Utes had control of the game for the entire 40 minutes of play. Utah basketball would go on to beat the Beavers 79-60 and advance their 2022-2023 record to 12-4.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

How To Watch BYU Basketball Against LMU

PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/LMU from Gersten Pavilion on January 5, 2023. Tonight’s game is the first meeting between the two schools this season. It’s the 28th meeting all-time, with BYU holding a 22-5 advantage over the Lions.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Wolverines Extend Winning Streak To Nine Against Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Utah Valley Wolverines travelled to the College Park Center to take on the Arlington Mavericks on Thursday. Utah Valley opened the first half hot, jumping out to a 21-8 lead in the first 10 minutes. Off of the bench, Justin Harmon was the leading scorer...
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Falls to California Baptist On Road

RIVERSIDE, Calfornia – The Utah Tech Trailblazers travelled to the CBU Events Center to take on the California Baptist Lancers on Thursday. The fist half in Riverside was a nail-biter. The Trailblazers and the Lancers traded blows, going back-and-forth with many scoring runs. Tanner Christensen put up a monster...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball Week 6 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind recapped Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season in the state of Utah along with an RPI breakdown. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the first RPI rankings that were released recently. For a full...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Just In: This Gym Is Getting Slammed For Denying New Members In January!

Jubal Fresh reports on Equinox gym getting slammed for not accepting new memberships in January. “You are not a New Year's resolution. Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year. And that's not what being part of Equinox is about,” the club posted to their website on January 1st. You can click here to read more about this story!

Comments / 0

Community Policy