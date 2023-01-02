Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
Pat McAfee issues apology to Detroit Lions Nation after he acts like ‘spoiled (expletive)’
As you may have heard by now, Pat McAfee got his panties in a bunch a bit on Monday when the Detroit Lions PR department said “no” to him when he requested head coach Dan Campbell come on his show. “Hey @Lions… I respect the move of denying our request for MCDC to come on the show this week,” McAfee tweeted. “I feel like because of @evanfoxy, we’re one of the only nonDetroit shows, in the history of microphones and cameras and stuff, that chat about the Lions regularly. Good luck Sunday.”
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Inside the numbers for Week 18 shows an evenly matched game
In Week 18, the Detroit Lions will end their season on Sunday Night against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over divisional rivals as they hunt for the final playoff spot. To get that spot, the Packers need to pull off the victory; for the Lions, they will need to win and hope the Seahawks lose earlier in the day. Even if the Seahawks don’t lose, expect the Lions to give this game their all as they look to play spoiler against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Let’s go inside the numbers for the crucial game.
Jim Harbaugh reportedly talks to Panthers owner about head coach opening
It is January, which means it is time for the Jim Harbaugh rumors to take over the universe! Ever since the Michigan Wolverines stomped Ohio State for the second year in a row, the Harbaugh to the NFL rumors has been flowing like honey, including one rumor that said Harbaugh would take an NFL job if he was offered it. Now, in the latest rumor/report to surface, Harbaugh has already spoken to the Carolina Panthers owner about their head coach opening.
James Houston Emerges as Elite Defensive Lineman for the Detroit Lions
Please watch the video above. Eric Vincent: The Detroit Lions James Houston. Again, I said it on the news desk. If anybody’s comparing him to Von Miller. I saw somebody comparing his verse to Micah Parsons. I’m not arguing it anymore. I’m not fighting it. I try not to jump out too much, but he looks as explosive as any elite player that you can think of on the D-line. He looks fantastic. Shout out to James Houston in this Detroit Lions team.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson named ‘candidate’ for NFL gig
Heading into the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took his sweet time to officially reveal who would be the team’s offensive play-caller. Campbell had called plays for the Lions to end the 2021 season and it was going to be either him or new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson that would be handling the duties in 2022. As we now know, Johnson was given the reins, and the Lions’ offense has been one of the best in the NFL. Because of his brilliant play-calling, Johnson has been mentioned time and time again as a potential head-coaching candidate for the 2023 season.
NFL makes a decision on the eight-team playoff, Detroit Lions unhelped
Earlier today there were reports that the Detroit Lions may have only needed a win on Sunday Night against the Packers, instead of hoping the Seattle Seahawks lost too. This was all due to the fact that the league was unsure what would become of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday when Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the field.
Pure Michigan: Detroit Lions vs. Packers 2023 [Video]
The Pure Michigan parody videos by Not So Pure Michigan are always second to none, and this time is no different. Heading into the most significant game, Detroit Lions fans have experienced since 1996; there is little doubt as to what every single fan is thinking about right now until the very last second of the game on Sunday.
Detroit Lions Home Field Advantage Disappears On The Road: Can They Change That?
A.J. Reilly: One of those things I was watching on Sunday and I was like, man, if this wasn’t like such a huge split thing, this would be so fun to watch. But the Detroit Lions’ offense at home, at Ford Field, compared to when they’re on the road. That was one of my huge takeaways from this game. That offense was out there on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Now listen, the Bears’ defense is not phenomenal, okay? But they did exactly what you’re supposed to do when you have a top-five offense and they have a below-average offense, right?
Jamaal Williams Set to Make History in Final Game of the Season
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is a simple man – when he’s not on the field, he likes nothing more than to relax at home and play Pokemon. But when he is on the field, he’s set out to prove that he’s not just a one-dimensional running back who can only be used in certain situations.
Amani Oruwariye says Green Bay Packers do not respect Detroit Lions
Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, not too many people believed the Detroit Lions would still be in the playoff hunt by the time Week 18 rolled around. But, that is exactly where CB Amani Oruwariye and the Lions are as they continue their preparations for their Sunday Night Football matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Amon-Ra St. Brown explains why Sunday’s matchup against the Packers is huge
On Sunday Night Football, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his Detroit Lions teammates will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. It will be a game that could be a winner take all game for the final playoff spot, or, the Lions could be eliminated by game time, depending on if the Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the day. For St. Brown, whether or not a playoff spot is on the line, he wants to beat the Packers to move the Lions to 9-8 on the season.
Detroit Brings in Former Cubs Coach to Lead Toledo Mud Hens
The Detroit Tigers have hired Anthony Iapoce as the manager for their Triple-A team, the Toledo Mud Hens, for the 2023 season. This news comes from sources close to the situation, although the Tigers have not yet confirmed the hire. Iapoce replaces Lloyd McClendon, who led the Mud Hens to an impressive 87-63 record last season but was not retained after the 2022 season. An agreement to hire Iapoce has been in place since early December.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Players miss Thursday’s practice
On Sunday Night Football, our Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in the last regular season game of the 2022 season. Depending on what happens earlier in the day, the Sunday night matchup between the Lions and Packers could be for a playoff spot. (This could change depending on if the NFL adds an 8th playoff team) Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest Week 18 injury report, and seven players are included. Three of those players missed practice.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives latest on nephew, who ‘died twice’ on Monday Night Football
If you have watched enough football, you have likely seen players suffer some scary injuries, resulting in them being taken off the field on a cart, or in some cases, an ambulance. But what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football is one of the scariest, gut-wrenching things any of us have ever witnessed during a sporting event.
