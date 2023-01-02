College football fans will have to pay a lot to witness the championship matchup between TCU and Georgia in person.Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash. Attending a major sporting event, such as the National Championship, can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many fans. However, the cost of tickets can often be a major deterrent. On Monday morning, I searched for tickets to the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on several popular ticketing websites to get a sense of the price range.

