2 charged in December killing of Norcross man

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were charged with the murder of a Norcross man after he was shot to death back in December. Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Coweta County, the National Weather Service confirmed. They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court. Downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews have been working all day Wednesday to remove them.
