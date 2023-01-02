ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI State Police arrest 13 during New Year’s patrols

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say they arrested 13 people for driving under the influence after amping up patrols over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Troopers also responded to 54 crashes around the state and issued 424 summons’ for traffic violations, state police said.

Before the holiday weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) joined state and local law enforcement to encourage those drinking to plan for safe and sober transportation.

