North Dakota State

KX News

Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

The Peluso Report: A Challenge

If you are looking for a challenge, ice fishing this winter anywhere in North Dakota is where it is at. It is definitely not for the weak minded. With all the snow, especially on Devils Lake, we are beginning to see slush and a lot of it. Any area of traffic or areas where holes have been drilled is becoming problematic; more so now with the warmer weather. Certain areas right are what I would deem unfishable unfortunately.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN

Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round

Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
CENTER, ND
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

12 Best Places to live in North Dakota

Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
MISSOURI STATE
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
WYOMING STATE
KFYR-TV

Human trafficking in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In North Dakota

North Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of a weekend getaway, but it has plenty of affordable and unique destinations for a short trip. From outdoor adventures to charming small towns, here are five affordable weekend getaways in North Dakota that are worth considering:

