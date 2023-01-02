ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shinsuke Nakamura Says Wrestling The Great Muta Was His First Dream

Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Yahoo Japan on a number of topics such as how the best way to describe his matchup against pro wrestling legend The Great Muta is that it was his first dream. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “I guess the best way to describe it...
AEW Stars Set For Meet & Greet Ahead Of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling fans in Seattle, Washington will have the chance to meet a trio of AEW's biggest stars on Wednesday. Ahead of this weeks AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in 'The Coffee Capital of the World', Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, and Eddie Kingston will meet & greet AEW fans, and also sign autographs:
Tony Khan On If The TV Changes Will Transition To Their PPV Events

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how the new look of All Elite Wrestling this 2023 will come from the company having a sports-based presentation. Tony Khan said:. “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we...
Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled

-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
Shawn Michaels Talks How He Came Up With Certain Aspects Of His Match With Ric Flair At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Show on a number of topics such as how he came up with certain aspects of his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 in the middle of the night and how he started writing all the thoughts he had in his head and knowing it was very important to both Ric Flair and himself he wanted it to be really special.
Mercedes Varnado Thanks WWE Universe, Vince McMahon "Sasha Banks" & Others

Sasha Banks has people talking again. After recent headlines for filing a new trademark and other rumors leading many to believe "The Boss" is done with WWE and is headed to AEW and/or NJPW, she once again made some buzz with her social media appearance on Tuesday. Banks took to...
Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks

-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
WWE NXT Results (1/3/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

The NXT New Year's Evil 2023 "go-home show" has arrived!. 2023 kicks off for the black and gold brand tonight, as WWE NXT returns on the USA Network starting 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On tap for the show is the...
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE

-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry In AEW With Chris Jericho

Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women's AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire at...
Mike Mansury Explains "Two Big Things" Needed In Wrestling

During the latest recording of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Executive and current All Elite Wrestling Senior Vice President/Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury shared his take on the differneces between WWE and AEW. Mansury also explained the reason why he wants "the unpredictable nature of live TV" to return, and more.

