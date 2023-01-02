Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Says Wrestling The Great Muta Was His First Dream
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Yahoo Japan on a number of topics such as how the best way to describe his matchup against pro wrestling legend The Great Muta is that it was his first dream. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “I guess the best way to describe it...
rajah.com
AEW Stars Set For Meet & Greet Ahead Of Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling fans in Seattle, Washington will have the chance to meet a trio of AEW's biggest stars on Wednesday. Ahead of this weeks AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in 'The Coffee Capital of the World', Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, and Eddie Kingston will meet & greet AEW fans, and also sign autographs:
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Reveals WWE Thought About Doing A Sandman Gimmick, Who Were Considered For The Role
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the WWE thought about doing a Sandman gimmick, which had no connection to the ECW original as well as how WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes were both considered for the role.
rajah.com
Tony Khan On If The TV Changes Will Transition To Their PPV Events
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how the new look of All Elite Wrestling this 2023 will come from the company having a sports-based presentation. Tony Khan said:. “It’s a sports-based presentation and that’s what we...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled
-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff On If TNA Competing With WWE RAW Was Necessary For The Company To Grow Or A Big Mistake
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed topics such as if he had any expectations when he decided to have TNA compete with WWE's RAW head-to-head back in 2010 on Monday nights. Eric Bischoff said:. “I didn’t...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks How He Came Up With Certain Aspects Of His Match With Ric Flair At WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling Show on a number of topics such as how he came up with certain aspects of his match with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 in 2008 in the middle of the night and how he started writing all the thoughts he had in his head and knowing it was very important to both Ric Flair and himself he wanted it to be really special.
rajah.com
Apollo Crews Talks Suffering An Injury On The Indies And Being Told He Might Never Wrestle Again
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as suffering an injury on the independent scene and how it was very nerve wracking because he was told that he might never wrestle again.
rajah.com
Mercedes Varnado Thanks WWE Universe, Vince McMahon "Sasha Banks" & Others
Sasha Banks has people talking again. After recent headlines for filing a new trademark and other rumors leading many to believe "The Boss" is done with WWE and is headed to AEW and/or NJPW, she once again made some buzz with her social media appearance on Tuesday. Banks took to...
rajah.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE's WrestleMania 39 Night 1 And Night 2 Events
WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and Night 2 Events on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and as of this writing, no matches, appearances or even special performances have been announced for both shows. According to WrestleTix, Night 1...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After Suffering Cut During Alexa Bliss Attack On Raw (Photos)
"The EST of WWE" is "not okay" after the first WWE Monday Night Raw show of 2023. As seen during the show from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on Monday night, the Raw Women's Champion was savagely attacked by a possessed Alexa Bliss. The attack saw Belair busted open and...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About His Massive Respect For Dustin Rhodes, Says He's Always Been Important To AEW
Tony Khan respects Dustin Rhodes. During his recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, the AEW and ROH President spoke about his massive level of respect for the pro wrestling legend, as well as how he has been important to All Elite Wrestling since the beginning of the company.
rajah.com
Current Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Also Headed to Japan to Support Sasha Banks
-- Mercedes Varnado (aka Sasha Banks) makes her first public wrestling appearance tomorrow at the 1/4 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is expected that she will appear on camera at the very least with at least one more appearance or possibly even a match for sister promotion Stardom later this year. It was reported yesterday that Banks' most recent tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would be flying over to accompany Banks, though it wasn't clear if she would also be appearing on camera.
rajah.com
Darby Allin Offers High Praise For Nick Wayne, Recalls Giving Him AEW Contract At DEFY Event
Darby Allin thinks highly of Nick Wayne. During a recent Kiro 7 News interview, the charismatic AEW performer reflected on presenting the wrestling prospect with his All Elite Wrestling contract back in February of 2021 after he competed in a match at a DEFY Wrestling event. "To have that moment...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/3/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The NXT New Year's Evil 2023 "go-home show" has arrived!. 2023 kicks off for the black and gold brand tonight, as WWE NXT returns on the USA Network starting 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On tap for the show is the...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Mercedes Varnado Joining AEW Later This Month; Reaction Within WWE
-- Mercedes Varnado, now known as Mercedes Mone and formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her return to the wrestling scene earlier today at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what was a poorly kept secret for the last few weeks. Banks' status on the North American wrestling scene remains a topic of uncertainty as she continues to be rumored to be the mystery partner of Saraya next week on Dynamite.
rajah.com
Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry In AEW With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women's AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire at...
rajah.com
Cody Deaner Talks About His Work With WWE As An Extra On TV, Vince McMahon Personally Thanking Him
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about working as an extra for WWE and getting thanked personally by Vince McMahon, as well as how he never got the call he was hoping for from WWE after that.
rajah.com
Mike Mansury Explains "Two Big Things" Needed In Wrestling
During the latest recording of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE Executive and current All Elite Wrestling Senior Vice President/Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury shared his take on the differneces between WWE and AEW. Mansury also explained the reason why he wants "the unpredictable nature of live TV" to return, and more.
Comments / 0