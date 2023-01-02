ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters Tournament sends invitation to wrong Scott Stallings, player says

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Call it a golf goof.

Professional Golf Association Tour professional Scott Stallings says he kept checking his mailbox for an invitation to play in this year’s Masters Tournament — but the invitation never came. But then the three-time PGA Tour winner says a “random DM” on Instagram from a different Scott Stallings explained everything.

“Hi Scott,” a screenshot of the direct message reads. “My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament… I’m 100% sure this is not for me. I play but wow!”

Scott Stallings offered to send professional golfer Scott Stallings the invitation and “very nice package” in time for the tournament, which is scheduled for April. The non-pro golfer Stallings posited that the Masters likely got mixed up because of the similarities in their names, wife’s names and locations.

According to ESPN , Stallings is currently ranked 54th in the world and last won a PGA Tour in 2014. His last Masters Tournament play was in 2014. PGA Tour stats show Stallings has played in 321 events to date, made 170 cuts and totaled over $16 million in winnings.

While a case of mistaken celebrity identity will likely make for a funny story in this case, sharing the name of someone famous can often be a real headache for the namesake. In 2019, writer Lauren Larson profiled several men who explained the trouble they faced following the notable Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal. As one man tells Larson in “ When Jeffrey Epstein Is Your Name-esis ,” he receives mistaken waves of harassment online whenever news or updates about the late convicted sex offender bubble back up into the news.

“I think it’s a little sad,” a different Jeffrey Epstein told Larson. “It’s not entirely surprising that people can’t take three seconds to do an image search — or something to understand a few basic facts of what they’re reading.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

