ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National survey shows nearly half of teens experiencing harassment and bullying online

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYGHg_0k1BB38d00

More teens say they’re experiencing not one but multiple forms of cyberbullying, including things like offensive name-calling, false rumors and even physical threats.

“It’s hard for the kids to shut it off,” said high school teacher Mary Sok.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In its most recent survey, the Pew Research Center found most teens believe their physical appearance made them a target for cyberbullying.

Researchers said older teen girls are more likely to experience bullying than teenage boys. For example, more teenage girls say they received explicit photos they didn’t ask for or had someone else share inappropriate images of them without their consent.

Sok said she hears some of these stories firsthand.

“Almost a norm, unfortunately, where [students say] ‘I know that I’m going to get harassed in some way, or it might be targeted, or I might have false rumors spread about me,’” said Sok.

The report also found about 70 percent of Black teens say cyberbullying is a major problem for their age. That’s compared to about 46 percent of white teens.

Experts from the Cyberbullying Research Center say it can be difficult to determine if your teen is being bullied online. Co-director for the organization, Justin Patchin, suggests having open-minded discussions with your teens.

“Need to pave the way for these conversations where kids will feel safe discussing these things,” said Patchin. “Are you experiencing these things? Is it happening to your friends? Do you feel comfortable talking with me, if you do experience these things? We’ll work through it together.”

He said this process also includes exploring potential scenarios.

“For example, does a child know how to block somebody on a social media app? Do they know how to report them to the website? Do they know how to gather evidence, you know, taking a screenshot of hurtful comments?” explained Patchin.

Not In Our School is a nonprofit that works with teachers and students to help address cyberbullying. Sok is a consultant for the organization.

She said they try to help teens develop plans for responding to bullying.

WATCH: ‘Central Florida Students: A Cry For Help’

“Showing students and empowering students giving them ways that examples of how to lead and how to stand up right,” said Sok. “Sometimes you might have to model in the classroom roleplay or will do something like ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda.’ Here’s what I would have done. Here’s what I should have done, right? Here’s what I could have done.”

Experts also suggest paying attention to potential red flags. That can include major changes in your child’s behavior, eating or sleeping habits.

You can find free resources here and here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BEm2_0k1BB38d00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fatim Hemraj

In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?

14-year-old Leanne Marie Hausberg lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mom, Robin, her stepfather, Alan, and her twin sisters, Danielle, and Nichole. Alan raised Leanne since she was two. Leanne had a boyfriend named Matthew who was 15 years old and lived in Florida. Loved ones describe Leanne as somewhat of an extrovert who loved pop music and enjoyed writing in her spare time.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mental Health ER visits among children rising — experts point to a broken system

Multiple emergency room visits for children experiencing mental health crises are on the rise, according to a new study. Experts say that a broken system is to blame. The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in December, looked at more than 200,000 patients between the ages of 3 and 17 who visited an emergency room with a mental health concern across 38 U.S. hospitals between 2015 and 2020.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy