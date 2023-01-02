ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Ortega’s Instagram Is an Awful Representation of Her, but She Enjoys That

By Abeni Tinubu
Ever since Wednesday premiered, Jenna Ortega has been raking in the Instagram followers. While she had an impressive following before the Netflix series premiered, her page has grown by the millions in just a few months’ time. At the time of this article, the actor boasts a whopping 35.4 million followers. However, Ortega admits that her page doesn’t accurately represent who she truly is as a person.

Jenna Ortega | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jenna Ortega is not super active on social media when she’s not working

At 20 years old, Ortega is a representative of Gen Z. But unlike many others in her age bracket, she’s not super active on social media. To date, the actor has only 58 posts on her Instagram page. And while fans may get glimpses of her personality through her social media pages, The Fallout actor admits that her page is hardly an accurate depiction of who she is. In fact, while speaking with The Face , Ortega admitted that her Instagram page is pretty far off from who she truly is.

The ‘Wednesday’ actor loves that her Instagram page doesn’t reflect who she truly is

“I just worked with an actor who said: ‘If I looked at your Instagram before we worked together and then I met you, I [would have] had no idea you were going to be as cool as you were.'” Ortega admitted. “He was like, ‘That’s an awful representation of you!’ Which is true. I think there’s part of me which enjoys that, because I feel like some of the stuff that I’m into or things that make me happy, any time I’ve shared them with people, they look at it weird.”

Continuing on, Ortega revealed that she doesn’t feel pressure when it comes to Instagram despite her growing following. The You alum recognizes that it’s an important marketing tool for her work, but she’s cognizant of the ways that social media can be harmful. Using the platform exclusively for work helps her to maintain some privacy and have a healthier relationship with the app.

For Ortega, Instagram and social media is simply a work tool

“I have to look at my social media as a business platform because I think it’s unhealthy for everyone involved,” Ortega explained about Instagram. “I’d hate to be married to it. I don’t want to be worried about what I look like on there, or how people perceive me on there. It’s just work! It’s just work posts. I’ll talk about whatever, and then people can look at me as an actor, not an influencer, and I can focus on that.”

Clearly, Ortega has found a way to navigate social media that works for her. With her growing popularity, it’s likely for the best that she figured out a working strategy for her Instagram page. And while her social media may not reflect who she truly is, it doesn’t seem like the talented actor has any issues with that. By keeping her page professional, perhaps more of her fans will focus their attention on her work rather than her personality.

