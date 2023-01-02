ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration 'tasteless' and 'trash'

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took exception to the snow angel celebration New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux put on display during the Week 17 game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

After sacking Colts quarterback Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter, Thibodeaux immediately went into a snow angel celebration directly next to Foles, who was writhing around in pain.

Whether he truly knew Foles was injured can be up for debate. Thibodeaux said following the game he didn’t know Foles was hurt and once he noticed it, he ended the celebration. Though there’s definitely an argument the rookie’s celebration lasted far too long, regardless.

When speaking to the media Monday, Saturday took exception to Thibodeaux’s actions, calling them “tasteless” and “trash.”

“Tasteless from the celebration afterwards – just trash. Not a fan of it at all. Disappointed from the o-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own,” Saturday said. “I mean, y’all know me. I’ve been here a long time, so I’m just going to tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

The other issue stemming from the entire situation was the lack of concern or confrontation from the Colts offensive line. The unit simply stood around Foles while watching Thibodeaux go through his celebration.

Saturday expressed extreme disappointment in the unit for their lack of action and told the media it’s something they will address.

“Yeah, we’ll have a discussion about it.”

For those who may have missed it, here’s a clip of the situation:

Colts fans will certainly take exception to Thibodeaux’s celebration, regardless of whether they believe he knew Foles was injured.

But the biggest issue comes from the lack of confrontation from the offensive line. It’s an indictment of how far the Colts have fallen from what was once considered a strong culture in the locker room, especially from the outside looking in.

The Colts have major issues to deal with this offseason as they enter another rebuild, and Sunday’s embarrassing loss, coupled with the team’s lack of fire, was just another showing of how far they continue to fall.

