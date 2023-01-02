Read full article on original website
Rynlwar
3d ago
so....can I move into one of these ghost towns? cause honestly that sounds awesome
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
Florida Man Lands Two Record-Breaking Fish in the Same Day
Two new saltwater fish records officially made it to the books on Thursday, December 29, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And both of the champions were caught by the same person on the same day this summer. Sarasota, Florida, resident, Matthew Marovich reeled in the largest...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire
Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
FWC’s Catch A Florida Memory Giving Away $2,000 Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
Horse Capital TV highlights Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a competition where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit that was held at the Florida Horse Park.
Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation
More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials say.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Tampa named ‘Best city to live in Florida’ by Forbes
Ybor Historic District in Tampa, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: kanphiphat. Tampa is ranked first in a new list by Forbes Advisor of the top locations to live in Florida. Tampa was named the best place to live in the Sunshine State, citing “pristine beaches,” positive...
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
