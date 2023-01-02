ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Possible draft pick order scenarios for Colts entering finale

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPtn1_0k1B8KYX00

Just one game stands between the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) and the merciful end of the 2022 season, and all eyes are on where they will be sitting in the 2023 NFL draft order.

Entering the regular-season finale, a home game against the Houston Texans, there are only a few scenarios that would change the slot in which the Colts will be choosing from to begin their 2023 draft class at the end of April.

Currently holding the No. 5 overall pick, the Colts can get no worse than the No. 6 pick and can go no higher than the No. 3 pick.

Here are all of the draft order scenarios for the Colts entering the final week of the regular season:

No. 3 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (4-12)

Path to No. 3 Pick

Colts lose to Houston Texans

AND

Denver Broncos defeat Los Angeles Chargers

AND

Arizona Cardinals defeat San Francisco 49ers

No. 4 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Path to No. 4 Pick

Colts lose to Texans

AND

Cardinals defeat 49ers OR Broncos defeat Chargers

No. 5 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

Path to No. 5 Pick:

Colts lose to Texans

AND

Cardinals lose to 49ers

AND

Broncos lose to Chargers

OR

Colts defeat Texans

AND

Los Angeles Rams (5-11) defeat Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

No. 6 overall pick

Current Pick Holder

Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Path to No. 6 Pick

Colts defeat Texans

AND

Rams lose to Seahawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin's doctors told him, 'You've won the game of life'

On Thursday, two physicians from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — William Knight IV, MD, who is a Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, and Timothy Pritts, MD (Professor in the Department of Surgery and Division Chief of General Surgery) held a virtual press conference with members of local and national media to update everybody on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac event on the field at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy