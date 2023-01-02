Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing a toe injury, joined offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) in being limited in practice on Thursday. Those five players were deemed questionable for Saturday's game. Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is listed as questionable to play Saturday despite being held out of practice on Thursday. He is expected to be "OK," per Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel. Safety Amani Hooker also did not practice on Thursday and joins offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) and linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) as questionable for the game. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that began Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest.
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Titans: Why Stopping the Run Will Decide Who Wins or Goes Home
The Tennessee Titans offense will have a different look behind center on Sunday. In his second start with the team, Joshua Dobbs will be tasked with stopping a freefall and preventing their season from ending.
Albany Herald
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson, 24, began the season as the team's starting running back before rookie Brian Robinson assumed the role. Gibson totaled 546 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores in 15 games (six starts) this season. Also on Thursday, the Commanders signed Jaret Patterson off the practice squad and added fellow running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Patterson, 23, appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season. He had 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Falcons look to finish strong against playoff-bound Buccaneers
The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs. Atlanta (6-10) ended a...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Albany Herald
NFL Week 18 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Coach Firings and No. 1 Pick Predictions
We’re down to the final week of the regular season, and the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with 11 of 14 spots filled. So far, the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers and Ravens have secured playoff spots in the AFC, while the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Giants have locked down spots in the NFC.
Albany Herald
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.
