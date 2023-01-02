Read full article on original website
Related
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
PointsBet Ohio promo code: $500 second-chance bet offer continues after launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cavaliers are back in action tonight after Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point outburst and the best way to bet on the game...
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Promos Ranked
We’ve had legal sports betting in Ohio for a few days now. As the dust settles, tons of Ohio residents are already winning BIG thanks to amazing sportsbook promos. It’s your turn to join the masses, and we’ve got three spectacular offers totaling a whopping $600 in bonus bets!
BetMGM Ohio: Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE TD is Scored in ANY NFL Game
The final week of the NFL’s regular season has arrived and this is now the second Sunday that you’ll be able to bet on the games in Ohio! If you didn’t join the action last week, this is the perfect time to win BIG thanks to BetMGM. If you bet $10 on any NFL game this week, you’ll win $200 if a TD is scored in that game!
CBS Sports
Online sports betting guide, terms, promos, bonus, popular strategy: How to bet on pro football
Professional football has reached the most exciting part of its season, and more fans than ever are betting on sports in the USA now that online sportsbooks are legal in over 30 states. If your state recently legalized U.S. sports betting and you want to bet on football, you may be wondering where to start. Which sports betting terms work best for wagering on football? What is the sports betting terminology I should know before placing my first bet? Below, we have put together a quick betting guide to help you get started. Before you know it, you will be placing your first bet at a legal online sportsbook like a pro. Below we have put together a quick, helpful sports betting guide and sports betting glossary to get you started. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.
Maryland vs. Rutgers basketball betting line becomes 40-1 at DraftKings
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team heads out to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tonight, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer is the best way to take advantage of the game. Online sports betting recently became legal in Maryland, and you can sign up here for a chance to win $200 in bonus bets.
gamblingnews.com
Colorado: Total Sports Betting Handle Rose 4.9% In November 2022
That is the fourth handle that exceeds $500 million in Colorado in 31 months of legal sports wagering. On Wednesday, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported that the said total handle signaled a 16.2% increase compared to the November 2021 handle of $475.4 million. October’s total handle amounted to $526.6 million.
Ohio led nation in online sports betting in first 48 hours, data shows
Ohioans may have missed out on the opportunity to legally bet on Ohio State's playoff game Saturday night, but it didn't dampen in any way their desire to participate in the sports betting process.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Ohio: Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, launch date, online promotions, swift apps, how to bet
The switch has officially flipped in the Buckeye State. Ohio sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023 and Caesars Sportsbook OH is already open for Ohio sports mobile betting. It's an exciting time in the state, with the professional football postseason around the corner and Cincinnati's team expected to contend. Professional basketball is also rolling and Cleveland's team is near the top of the standings. After years of waiting, now is the time to bet on sports in Ohio. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, popular promos
North Carolina already has two in-person spots for residents to bet on sports in North Carolina, but could North Carolina mobile sports betting be next? There was a bill being discussed that would have already made North Carolina sports betting a reality. However, the North Carolina House voted down the bill in the spring of 2022 because of an amendment that would have prohibited gambling on college sports. With the legislative window opening back up to start 2023, the push to legalize online sports betting in North Carolina could pick up speed yet again.
Oregon vs. Colorado: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
The Colorado Buffaloes host the Oregon Ducks on Thursday in a Pac-12 showdown that’s projected to be a close matchup. This game will be aired on ESPN2 and all of the predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – that you need to know can be seen below.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, great promos
Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.
Comments / 0