FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Collegiate Update: Larrison helps Anderson get HCAC win over Manchester
Anderson women’s basketball program collected a 74-68 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win Wednesday over visiting Manchester. Waldron graduate Bella Larrison finished with four points, four rebounds and three steals for Anderson (7-5, 3-2 HCAC). On Saturday, Larrison had five points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in Anderson’s...
Shelby County Girls Basketball Tournament: Morristown opens against determined Triton Central squad
Triton Central has reached the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament for 14 straight seasons under head coach Bryan Graham. That streak is in jeopardy Thursday when the Tigers travel to Morristown (photo) for a semifinal round meeting of the Shelby County Tournament with the host Yellow Jackets, who ended a 30-game losing streak to Triton Central on Nov. 23, 38-35.
Two Avon High School Seniors Win Prestigious Lilly Endowment Scholarships
Avon, Ind. – Avon High School (AHS) seniors Emma Cremeans and Katherine Langford are winners of 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. These scholarships, awarded annually to three Hendricks County seniors, provide full tuition to any Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university and a yearly book and equipment stipend. These prestigious scholarships are awarded on the basis of significant community service, demonstrated leadership skill, and high academic achievement.
Former Lawrence North Teammates CJ Gunn, Tony Perkins Meet Again in Big Ten Clash
Tony Perkins and CJ Gunn were teammates at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Ind. during the 2019-20 season when their dreams of a state title were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now at Iowa and Indiana, respectively, Perkins and Gunn take the court against each other Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women's Basketball is 'Now Able to Run Our Offense'
Freshman guard Lexus Bargesser has been helping take over the point guard position since star guard Grace Berger went down with an injury. Bargesser's high school injury experience plus her 'can do', determined attitude and talent has earned her more and more minutes in Big Ten play.
MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Look: Despicable Letter From College Basketball Fan Going Viral
A college basketball team got a gross letter from a fan this week. Trayce Jackson, who's a player on the Indiana men's basketball team, posted a letter that he got from a fan named "Tim Weaver" who called Jackson a "horrible leader." He also called this Hoosiers team the "softest...
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
Morristown graduate joining Blue River Community Foundation as Lilly intern
The Blue River Community Foundation of Shelbyville has announced that Morristown graduate Rylee Kleine will join its staff as a Lilly intern. Kleine is currently a sophomore at Indiana Wesleyan where she is a double major in Business focusing on Entrepreneurship and Marketing. She intends to use her degree to pursue a career with nonprofit organizations.
How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa
No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement
CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
