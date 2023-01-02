A new year means new restaurant openings... and we couldn't be more excited! Check out our list of eight new digs opening up this year in Music City, below. The Iberian Pig opened in Atlanta in 2009 followed by a second location in Buckhead. The restaurant is now opening a location at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. Similar in spirit to the original locations, The Iberian Pig Nashville will boast tastes of Spain with an eclectic, social atmosphere, and a menu of traditional charcuterie, queso, and tapas. Favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos will be on the menu alongside a creative expression of dishes that will be new to Music City. Designed by award-winning Smith Hanes Studio, the 4,500-square-foot Nashville outpost will feature a large rooftop patio with its own private bar. The space will pay homage to the Atlanta locations in use of color and lighting with accents of gold and maroon. The restaurant is targeting an early 2023 opening.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO