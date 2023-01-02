ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Davidson County Source

Pinky Ring Pizza Opens in Madison

A new pizza joint called Pinky Ring Pizza is officially open at 414 Gallatin Pike South in Madison. It offers New York inspired pizza. From a cheese pizza to Porchetta, a pizza topped with Gifford’s bacon, red sauce, smoked provolone topped with a balsamic glaze. Don Herandez, a restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Restaurants and Bars Opening in 2023 That We Are Excited About

A new year means new restaurant openings... and we couldn't be more excited! Check out our list of eight new digs opening up this year in Music City, below. The Iberian Pig opened in Atlanta in 2009 followed by a second location in Buckhead. The restaurant is now opening a location at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. Similar in spirit to the original locations, The Iberian Pig Nashville will boast tastes of Spain with an eclectic, social atmosphere, and a menu of traditional charcuterie, queso, and tapas. Favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos will be on the menu alongside a creative expression of dishes that will be new to Music City. Designed by award-winning Smith Hanes Studio, the 4,500-square-foot Nashville outpost will feature a large rooftop patio with its own private bar. The space will pay homage to the Atlanta locations in use of color and lighting with accents of gold and maroon. The restaurant is targeting an early 2023 opening.
NASHVILLE, TN
everythingnash.com

Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years

It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Police searching for suspect accused of...
NASHVILLE, TN

