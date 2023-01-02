Read full article on original website
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Rings In The New Year In Nashville With First “Sandbox” Since Michael Houser [Video]
Widespread Panic returned to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN for the band’s first show on New Year’s Eve in three years. The jubilee in Music City featured three sets, tons of improvisational jams, tributes, covers, and two very special bust-outs after midnight to celebrate the new year. After...
Woman shot overnight while stopped at intersection in Nashville
Witnesses told Metro police that a man got out of his car while stopped at an intersection, then shot one bullet into another, injuring the woman.
Here’s how to win a Totally Private Carrie Underwood concert in Nashville for you and 9 friends
Audacy has your chance to win a Totally Private concert for you and 9 friends by Carrie Underwood in Nashville. Listen for the code words to win
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record
Music City hosted a New Year’s Eve Big Bash to ring in 2023 with tons of great acts, and they... The post Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash Sets Astonishing Attendance Record appeared first on Outsider.
Iconic Nashville Restaurant Closing After More Than 40 Years
The restaurant has been a Music City staple since 1982.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
Pinky Ring Pizza Opens in Madison
A new pizza joint called Pinky Ring Pizza is officially open at 414 Gallatin Pike South in Madison. It offers New York inspired pizza. From a cheese pizza to Porchetta, a pizza topped with Gifford’s bacon, red sauce, smoked provolone topped with a balsamic glaze. Don Herandez, a restaurant...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Restaurants and Bars Opening in 2023 That We Are Excited About
A new year means new restaurant openings... and we couldn't be more excited! Check out our list of eight new digs opening up this year in Music City, below. The Iberian Pig opened in Atlanta in 2009 followed by a second location in Buckhead. The restaurant is now opening a location at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. Similar in spirit to the original locations, The Iberian Pig Nashville will boast tastes of Spain with an eclectic, social atmosphere, and a menu of traditional charcuterie, queso, and tapas. Favorites like the bacon-wrapped dates and pork cheek tacos will be on the menu alongside a creative expression of dishes that will be new to Music City. Designed by award-winning Smith Hanes Studio, the 4,500-square-foot Nashville outpost will feature a large rooftop patio with its own private bar. The space will pay homage to the Atlanta locations in use of color and lighting with accents of gold and maroon. The restaurant is targeting an early 2023 opening.
Frontier Airlines launches nonstop service from Nashville to Phoenix
Low-fare airline Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Body recovered from Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene of a water rescue Wednesday from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
everythingnash.com
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owners Share Reason For Closure After 40 Years
It’s the disappointing end of an era for Nashville, with Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the city’s most-beloved meat-and-three, closing for good on Saturday, January 7. The restaurant, which has been open for 40 years, is not only a favorite for locals, but a popular destination for tourists as well.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
WKRN
Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Police searching for suspect accused of...
‘It’s a real mess’: Portland nonprofit forced to close after flooding
A nonprofit is struggling after a pipe burst and their building flooded, destroying a thrift store they run for the community.
