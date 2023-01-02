Read full article on original website
WVU DL Taurus Simmons Withdraws from Transfer Portal
Cross one portal loss off the list for West Virginia as defensive lineman Taurus Simmons may not be leaving the Mountaineers after all. Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks, says that Simmons has officially withdrawn his name from the Transfer Portal. Taurus initially entered his name in with the intent to transfer a few weeks ago.
Farrell Files: West Virginia Found Two Solid RB Recruits, Now Looking to Portal for Immediate Needs
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the running backs and we also track some things in the portal. West Virginia has two running backs in this class and they are both very different. Jahiem White is by far the more polished and versatile of the two. He’s honestly a stud from Pennsylvania who was an important get. White isn’t a burner, but he has sneaky speed and at 5-9 and 197 pounds he runs with natural leverage and surprises with the ability to break tackles and bounce off people. Shorter running backs are preferred, at least by me, as they make smaller targets and that leverage makes them natural blockers and hard to find in the passing game when they release from the backfield. He’s not tiny, but his build is excellent and perfect for his running style. I also think he can catch some passes out of the backfield if utilized properly.
OTD: West Virginia Football Sets Records in Orange Bowl Route of Clemson
At least West Virginia football fans have great memories of the past to look back on, right? Well, on this day 11 years ago, the Mountaineers put up one of the best offensive displays in history. Back on January 4, 2012, WVU beat Clemson 70-33 and won the Orange Bowl....
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 5
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Texas Fires Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Beard. WVU DL Taurus Simmons Withdraws from Transfer Portal. Update (8:00 AM) – Update (7:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt...
Former WVU WR Kaden Prather Commits to Transfer to Maryland
Former West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather has made his decision on his next college home. Prather, from Montgomery Village, Maryland, will return home and play for Maryland. He becomes a nice addition to a Terps team that just completed an eight-win season, winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon after announcing he was transferring from WVU several weeks ago.
Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?
Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
WVU DL Lanell Carr Enters Transfer Portal
Just when West Virginia thought the losses were calming down, a defensive lineman decides to leave the football program. After three seasons with WVU, Lanell Carr has decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Carr retweeted a report from Carl Reed of 247 Sports about the news. In 12 games during...
WVU Football Sends Prayers, Well Wishes to Former Pitt Star Damar Hamlin
Life is bigger than football or any rivalry. That was reinforced on Monday night with what happened to former Pitt great and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering what’s been reported as a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?
At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
West Virginia Needs Jose Perez NOW
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 2 consecutive games and have fallen to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on Saturday. West Virginia desperately needs a spark, a scoring punch, a go-to player...
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State: Back to Square One
West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Monday night was disappointing for many WVU fans as now the team is in a must-win situation this weekend against No. 3 Kansas. Stevenson Needs to Find Balance. Stevenson’s actions against Oklahoma State cost West Virginia a much-needed game...
Bock: Erik Stevenson Needs to Find Balance in Fiery Game
Erik Stevenson has been this team’s most valuable player all season. I will stick by that. But his actions against Oklahoma State costed West Virginia a much-needed game in Stillwater on Monday. Now, WVU sits at 0-2 in Big 12 play as they host No. 3 Kansas this weekend.
West Virginia grad listed in Forbes 30 under 30
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate was recently inducted into the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Consumer Technology category. Michael Yan, 22, is the CEO and co-founder of Simplify Jobs, an online recruiting platform for jobs and internships with over 80,000 active users, and has raised $1.2 million in investor […]
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
