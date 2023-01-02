I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the running backs and we also track some things in the portal. West Virginia has two running backs in this class and they are both very different. Jahiem White is by far the more polished and versatile of the two. He’s honestly a stud from Pennsylvania who was an important get. White isn’t a burner, but he has sneaky speed and at 5-9 and 197 pounds he runs with natural leverage and surprises with the ability to break tackles and bounce off people. Shorter running backs are preferred, at least by me, as they make smaller targets and that leverage makes them natural blockers and hard to find in the passing game when they release from the backfield. He’s not tiny, but his build is excellent and perfect for his running style. I also think he can catch some passes out of the backfield if utilized properly.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO