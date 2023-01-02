Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island
Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
DNR: Be Vigilant for Cold-Stunned Marine Life Along Chesapeake Bay
Cold-stunning is an unhappy but common fate for marine mammals and turtles along the Atlantic coast. We frequently report on rescues of stranded animals brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science to be nursed back to health. In mid-December, the National Aquarium took...
Dream of Spring at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show
Whenever you find yourself growing grim; whenever it is a damp, drizzly January; whenever you find yourself involuntarily pausing before new boat ads and checking out the boat reviews in every magazine you read; and especially whenever your winter blahs get the upper hand of you—then, it is high time for you to get to a boat show as quickly as you can.
Wbaltv.com
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
chestertownspy.org
The Vultures of Easton Hold a “Wake” at Perdue Plant
Alfred Hitchcock, indeed, would have been delighted by the recent gathering of turkey vultures at the Easton grain elevator plant off off Dover Street. Still, one suspects that most residents that pass by the large processing center might find the sight of the bird conferees a tad off-putting. That was...
McFaul's IronHorse Tavern owners open seafood restaurant in Essex
The folks behind a popular Loch Raven Reservoir-area bar/restaurant have just opened a new restaurant on the waterfront in Essex.
WBOC
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
whatsupmag.com
Annapolis Town Center Opens First Ever Ice-Skating Rink
Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Town Center, Anne Arundel County’s premier shopping lifestyle destination will open its first ever pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, bringing a season of festive family fun beginning Friday, January 6th through Wednesday, Feb. 22nd. This pop-up attraction transforms the Boathouse Pavillion in the newly...
Wbaltv.com
Annapolis arcade bar expands with karaoke, video game rooms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis-based arcade bar is expanding to offer a VIP lounge, karaoke and video game rooms. GameOn Bar + Arcade has taken over the two floors above its Annapolis spot at 114 West St. and will be launching the new spaces at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Fire Department announces promotions to Fire Captain, EMS Captain, Fire Lieutenant, Fire Specialist
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department announced several promotions this week. Fire Chief Joanne Rund recently announced promotions to the ranks of Fire Captain, EMS Captain, Fire Lieutenant, and Fire Specialist. FIRE CAPTAIN. Fire Lt. Roland Dembeck. Fire Lt. Bruce Fleming. Fire Lt. Theodore Queen. EMS CAPTAIN. EMS Lt....
Vehicles Destroyed, One Hospitalized In First Working Sykesville House Fire Of 2023 (PHOTOS)
One person was hospitalized in Maryland overnight in Carroll County when a fast-moving fire broke out in a Sykesville garage. First responders were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the 6100 block of Frontier Road, when a resident reported a fire that had broken out in an attached garage and spread to an attic.
pressboxonline.com
Ken Niumatalolo Has ‘Nothing But Gratitude And Fond Memories’ Of Naval Academy
In the weeks since he was let go as the head football coach at the Naval Academy, Ken Niumatalolo has been both overwhelmed with gratitude for the more than two decades he spent in Annapolis and taken aback by the amount of former players, coaches and opponents who have reached out to him.
WBOC
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
Heroism remains costly deed for 70-year-old vet, weeks after Pigtown explosion
The decision to help rescue a mom and her daughter after an explosion in Pigtown in November nearly ended a 70-year-old marine veteran's life.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Nottingham MD
Glen Burnie veteran is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—An Anne Arundel County resident paid attention when he had a lucky feeling about the number 43. He didn’t have a clue as to how that particular number would play out for him other than knowing 43 would play a key role in a big Maryland Lottery win.
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
Baltimore Nurse Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Baltimore nurse will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor."Genevie Mayo is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4While 26-year-old Mayo does not have a known Instagram account, Rea…
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson man
UPDATE: Police say Wayne Reed Jr. has been located. ——— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County area searching for a missing Towson man. Wayne Reed Jr., 82, is 6’1″ tall and weighs 193 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen in the Towson area wearing unknown...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Building that houses The Manor restaurant and ultralounge is for sale; The Manor will remain open
One of Baltimore’s most lavishly-decorated restaurant buildings is on the market but the business inside isn’t part of the sale. The building at 924 N. Charles St. – currently home of The Manor restaurant and ultralounge, and formerly home of The Brass Elephant and The Elephant restaurants – has been listed for sale for $1.5 million, according to a posting on a commercial real estate website, LoopNet.com. The listing agent is Ross Conn of Avenue Real Estate LLC in Gaithersburg. The sale is getting attention because the listing was shared this month on a Facebook page for Mount Vernon residents.
