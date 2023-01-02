Moe. celebrated New Year’s Eve with a concert at The Fillmore Philadelphia that was special for many reasons, most importantly the triumphant return of guitarist Chuck Garvey, who joined his longtime bandmates onstage for the first time following a stroke in November 2021. The band that formed in Buffalo, New York in 1990, posted pro-shot video of their cover of “Gonna Fly Now,” which was played in the early minutes of 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO