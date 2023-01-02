Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a serious situation involving a snow plow occurred on Jan. 1. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
ETOnline.com
Jeremy Renner’s Reps Give Update on His Condition After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner’s reps are giving an update on his condition following a snow plow accident on Sunday. His team reveals the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had surgery on Monday. He is now in the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”...
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident
In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
CNET
Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
Jeremy Renner critically injured in snowplow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a freak snow plow accident. The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries when his Snow Cat plow ran over his leg while he was clearing a road near his Lake Tahoe home.
