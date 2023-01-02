ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

Kevin Schmitt

Kevin Schmitt, age 51 of Henderson, formerly of Jordan, MN, passed peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 4-7 pm and on Wednesday, January 11, from 10-11 am, with a prayer service at 11 am, all at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Deacon Michael Daly will preside. Kevin will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Dorothy Marie Loney

Dorothy Marie Loney, age 88, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at. Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lanesburgh (rural New Prague). Visitation will...
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor)

Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor) age 84 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montgomery, MN to James and Adeline Jakes. She married Albert Kadrlik on July 27, 1996. They continued to live in Lonsdale and spent winters in Donna, Texas. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kadrlik; brothers, Marvin and Robert Jakes. She is survived by children, Connie (Doug) Frederick, of Roseville, CA, John Spoor of Waterville, and Roxie (AI) Velishek of Montgomery. grandchildren, Keith (Kelle) Velishek, Derek (Lauren) McDaniels, Jackie (Jon) Konkol, Shannan (Sean) Wolfe; great grandchildren, Lukas, Bella, Brooklynn, Nora, Rhett, Reuben, Charlie, Maisy, Remi, Axton, Huxley, Jason, Hailey, and Noah; step children, Linda Roatch of San Jose, CA, Greg (Barbara) of Papillion, NE, Cindy (Dale) Furrer of Lonsdale, and Pam (Carla) of Minneapolis; step grandchildren, Latricia (Nick) Andersen, Allison (Tim) Schaumburg, Tara (John) Thielen, Kyle (Billie Jo) Furrer and step great grandchildren.
Cross Country Coozie Contest Winner for December: Mike and Jamie Bisek

Congratulations to Mike and Jamie Bisek, the December winner of the KCHK/Evolution Shirts in Henderson Cross Country Coozie Contest! Mike and Jamie win all the KCHK gear and a $25 gift certificate to St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant. We are now accepting submissions for December, get yours in today!

