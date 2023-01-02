Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paulding County Progress
Eagles along for the ride in 2023
An established eagle population continues to grow and make its presence known in Van Wert County, as well as Adams and Jay counties in Indiana. Reports continue to grow of eagles in the Willshire area, especially in the trees surrounding the quarry along Ohio 49 north of Willshire. Lifelong Willshire...
Paulding County Progress
Area electric cooperatives accepting applications for scholarships and Youth Tour trip to nation's capital
NORTHWEST OHIO – North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative are now accepting applications for more than $15,400 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to our nation’s capital as part of the annual Rural Electric Youth Tour.
Paulding County Progress
Laukhuf carries Wayne Trace past Liberty Center
LIBERTY CENTER – Junior guard Brooks Laukhuf scored 19 second-half points and 31 overall to lead the Wayne Trace Raiders to a 60-48 victory over host Liberty Center in non-league boys basketball action Tuesday evening in Henry County. Wayne Trace improves to 6-2 on the season with the win...
Paulding County Progress
Paulding Council allows housing development work to begin
PAULDING – Paulding Village Council started the new year Tuesday, Jan. 3, casting votes to allow a subdivision project to start and to select a council president. The meeting was postponed from Jan. 2 due to the New Year holiday. Cody Clark, who is planning a new housing development...
Paulding County Progress
Trio lead Archers to win over Bulldogs
EDGERTON – For the second time in nine days, the Antwerp Lady Archers picked up a victory over Edgerton as the blue and white recorded a 50-30 win over the Bulldogs in Green Meadows Conference action Thursday night in Williams County. After defeating Edgerton in the Route 49 Classic...
