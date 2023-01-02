ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in

SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL

Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony

Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Four Takeaways in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 Shootout Loss to Blues

When the St. Louis Blues went down two key players with injuries, Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans had to see the writing on the wall. It was going to be a tough game to win. That seems to happen often in the NHL. The undermanned team often rises up to beat the next team they play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lindy Ruff’s Heartfelt Thoughts on Damar Hamlin

The former coach of the Buffalo Sabres coach and player was asked about the horrific incident involving the Buffalo Bills player. Lindy Ruff has spent a huge part of his life in Buffalo and WNY as a pro hockey player and coach. He is the winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history and the last coach to take the team to a Stanley Cup appearance. He has always been a beloved figure, and while he was fired years ago as the Sabres coach he still is active in the league. He current;y is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App

Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Week 13 Pacific Division Power Rankings

8. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) After a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ducks closed out 2022 by getting spanked at home by the Nashville Predators, 6-1. Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals against Vegas, giving him 11 on the year. Is there any chance he could turn into a trade chip for Anaheim?
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks

The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Schenn's sons make special sign, wear custom jackets for 900th game

Canucks defenseman's family celebrates career milestone. Luke Schenn's biggest fans made their presence known on Tuesday. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman's sons, Weston and Kingston, made a homemade sign to celebrate his 900th career game. "900! Go Dad go!" the sign read and featured the logos of all seven teams the...
NHL

Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds

Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

KADRI NAMED 2023 NHL ALL-STAR

The forward will represent the Flames at this year's event. Nazem Kadri is heading to his second consecutive NHL All-Star Weekend. On Thursday night, the NHL announced eight players from each division that will make the trek to Florida next month for the festivities. In addition to Kadri, the Pacific Division will be represented by Troy Terry (Anaheim), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Kevin Fiala (LA), Erik Karlsson (San Jose), Matty Beniers (Seattle), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), and Logan Thompson (Vegas).
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Capture Gold Medal with Team Canada

The three Canadian defensemen helped Team Canada repeat as gold medalists in the 2023 World Junior Championship. After sending the game into overtime, three of the Blackhawks defensive prospects helped Team Canada claim the gold medal after a 3-2 thriller against Team Czechia. Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden competed for the bronze medal but failed to take back the lead after losing to Team USA.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father

Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Svechnikov To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. Svechnikov, 22, has tallied 33 points (19g, 14a) in 38 games this season, leading the...
RALEIGH, NC

