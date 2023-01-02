Read full article on original website
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony
Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
Yardbarker
Four Takeaways in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 Shootout Loss to Blues
When the St. Louis Blues went down two key players with injuries, Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans had to see the writing on the wall. It was going to be a tough game to win. That seems to happen often in the NHL. The undermanned team often rises up to beat the next team they play.
Lindy Ruff’s Heartfelt Thoughts on Damar Hamlin
The former coach of the Buffalo Sabres coach and player was asked about the horrific incident involving the Buffalo Bills player. Lindy Ruff has spent a huge part of his life in Buffalo and WNY as a pro hockey player and coach. He is the winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history and the last coach to take the team to a Stanley Cup appearance. He has always been a beloved figure, and while he was fired years ago as the Sabres coach he still is active in the league. He current;y is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
Yardbarker
Week 13 Pacific Division Power Rankings
8. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) After a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ducks closed out 2022 by getting spanked at home by the Nashville Predators, 6-1. Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals against Vegas, giving him 11 on the year. Is there any chance he could turn into a trade chip for Anaheim?
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 6-5 OT Loss to Blues
There were several Good, Bad, and Ugly takeaways in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday Night. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0, 3-1, 4-2, and 5-3 in this game but fought their way back to earn a 5-5 tie in regulation to earn a point.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3
With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Schenn's sons make special sign, wear custom jackets for 900th game
Canucks defenseman's family celebrates career milestone. Luke Schenn's biggest fans made their presence known on Tuesday. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman's sons, Weston and Kingston, made a homemade sign to celebrate his 900th career game. "900! Go Dad go!" the sign read and featured the logos of all seven teams the...
NHL
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
KADRI NAMED 2023 NHL ALL-STAR
The forward will represent the Flames at this year's event. Nazem Kadri is heading to his second consecutive NHL All-Star Weekend. On Thursday night, the NHL announced eight players from each division that will make the trek to Florida next month for the festivities. In addition to Kadri, the Pacific Division will be represented by Troy Terry (Anaheim), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Kevin Fiala (LA), Erik Karlsson (San Jose), Matty Beniers (Seattle), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), and Logan Thompson (Vegas).
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Capture Gold Medal with Team Canada
The three Canadian defensemen helped Team Canada repeat as gold medalists in the 2023 World Junior Championship. After sending the game into overtime, three of the Blackhawks defensive prospects helped Team Canada claim the gold medal after a 3-2 thriller against Team Czechia. Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden competed for the bronze medal but failed to take back the lead after losing to Team USA.
NHL
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL
Svechnikov To Represent Canes At All-Star Game
RALEIGH, NC - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, to take place from Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. Svechnikov, 22, has tallied 33 points (19g, 14a) in 38 games this season, leading the...
